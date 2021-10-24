CALDWELL—Catapult Shadow Dance, which first became widely popular when it was featured on America’s Got Talent, will give two performances tomorrow night, Oct. 25 at Jewett Auditorium on the campus of The College of Idaho as part of the Caldwell Fine Arts series.
The group has toured extensively across the U.S. and Europe and are on a COVID-19 delayed U.S. tour.
Dancers perform behind a screen with musical accompaniment, using only their bodies and simple props for their unique brand of storytelling.
The group was formed by Adam Battelstein, who spent 19 years with the world-renowned dance company, Pilobolus, and soloed at Carnegie Hall. He is especially excited about their telling of Mouzart, an imaginary mouse living in the house of Mozart and his sister Nannerl, who was also a genius.
“It’s a funny and compelling story of what it means for a child to have a dream that challenges parents’ beliefs and the very culture around him,” Battelstein said. “We use the magic of shadow illusion and storytelling to bring you the story of the prodigies.”
Caldwell Fine Arts offers a full performance at 7:30 p.m., plus a 50-minute abbreviated performance at 5:30 p.m. that is perfect for families. Masks are required at The College of Idaho, and Caldwell Fine Arts is voluntarily physically distancing the audience for community health.