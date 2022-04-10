David Duro, Treasure Valley Family YMCA President and CEO, left, and Dave Ward Senior Vice President of Finance and CFO for Blue Cross of Idaho, celebrate the partnership between their two organizations.
MERIDIAN—Blue Cross of Idaho announced a $2 million donation to the Treasure Valley YMCA to build a second THRIVE center as part of the new Downtown Boise YMCA project.
The THRIVE Center (Together Helping Realize Inclusive Victories Everyday) is a safe space for those who are on the autism spectrum or have physical or cognitive disabilities. In September 2019, Blue Cross of Idaho donated $1 million to the Treasure Valley YMCA to build a THRIVE Center at the South Meridian YMCA, which opened in February 2020. The new center offers a range of programs such as adaptive dance, music therapy and cooking classes.
“We believe in a Y for everyone,” said David Duro, President and CEO of the Treasure Valley Family YMCA. “That means we believe everyone, regardless of age, ability or background have the opportunity to reach their full potential with dignity. We are grateful to partner with Blue Cross of Idaho to create a second THRIVE center within the Treasure Valley to provide even more life-changing, inclusive and adaptive programming for the community.”
The new THRIVE center will launch with the completion of the new downtown YMCA. The project aims to break ground in 2023.