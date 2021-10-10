ADA COUNTY — ACHD Commuteride has several opportunities for residents to travel smart and safely this fall. Throughout the month of October, commuters can take part in Commuteride’s Ridetober Challenge by logging smart commute trips, such as carpooling, vanpooling, walking, biking, bussing or working from home. Commuters can participate as a team, on their own, or both.
Every Monday, five winners will be drawn for a $50 reward for logging two “Wanted Commutes” on ShareTheRideIdaho.com. Four winners who create new profiles and track four smart commutes will win a $100 reward. Commuters can also team up and log five commutes for a chance to win a $300 reward.
More information is available on ACHD Commuteride’s website.
Staff and volunteers from several agencies around Ada County are ensuring bike lights are readily available at no cost to those who need them. The Ride Bright Pop-up Giveaway took place Oct. 6 at various locations around Ada County. Organizations will also provide information on safety and other giveaways to keep bicyclists safe throughout the year.
“ACHD is looking forward to being able to provide bicycle lights to cyclists in our community,” said Meg McCarthy, Bicyclist and Pedestrian Program Coordinator. “One of the best things that you can do as a cyclist is bike with lights. Many drivers are already distracted and/or speeding. If you have lights, you’ll be more visible and hopefully, people driving will notice you, slow down, and give you ample space. We want everyone to get wherever they are going safely.”