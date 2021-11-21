A local veteran was surprised with the gift of a $50,000 smile makeover on Veterans Day as part of the second annual Smiles For Soldiers program at Whitewater Oral Surgery Group in Boise.
The program gives a local veteran who suffers from extremely poor oral health an opportunity to receive a brand-new set of teeth through a full arch restoration. A dozen Boise-area veterans applied for the program over the past few months, and after reviewing the applicants’ inspiring stories, Eric Olson selected for the life-changing procedure on Thursday.
Olson, 29, of Nampa went from active duty in the U.S. Army to being homeless. After a year on the streets, he picked himself up and moved into an apartment. Shortly after, he learned he was going to be a father. Seven years later he has a wife, a daughter and a son on the way.
But his oral health is very poor and a reminder of the past. “I want to feel good about myself,” Olson said on his Smiles For Soldiers application. “I want to look in the mirror and feel like I am ready to move forward.”
When asked what the procedure will do for him beyond the cosmetic aspect, he replied, “Honestly, I’m a big foodie, so being able to eat a lot of food again is going to be absolutely nice.”
As to how it feels to be honored this way for his military service, he said, “It’s awesome, fantastic. There were a lot of hard times that I went through.”
