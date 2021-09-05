We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
BOISE—Treasure Valley veterans can apply for the chance to get a new smile through Whitewater Oral Surgery Group’s “Smiles for Soldiers” program. The program gives a local veteran who suffers from extremely poor oral health an opportunity to receive a brand-new set of teeth through a full arch restoration.
The procedure, which typically costs approximately $50,000, will be given to a deserving resident free of charge. Treasure Valley veterans in need of oral health care are encouraged to share their inspiring stories about why they would benefit from the procedure at whitewatersurgery.com/soldiers from now until Sept. 16. Applicants need to be an active-duty member or veteran of the military and will need to submit digital photos of their current smile and teeth.
