Whitewater Oral Surgery Group’s “Smiles for Soldiers” program. The program gives a local veteran who suffers from extremely poor oral health an opportunity to receive a brand-new set of teeth through a full arch restoration.

BOISE—Treasure Valley veterans can apply for the chance to get a new smile through Whitewater Oral Surgery Group’s “Smiles for Soldiers” program. The program gives a local veteran who suffers from extremely poor oral health an opportunity to receive a brand-new set of teeth through a full arch restoration.

The procedure, which typically costs approximately $50,000, will be given to a deserving resident free of charge. Treasure Valley veterans in need of oral health care are encouraged to share their inspiring stories about why they would benefit from the procedure at whitewatersurgery.com/soldiers from now until Sept. 16. Applicants need to be an active-duty member or veteran of the military and will need to submit digital photos of their current smile and teeth.

