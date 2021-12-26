NAMPA—When owners Jenny and Scott Hyer founded Illusion Dance Studios two years ago, they knew that they weren’t opening just another dance studio.
“Jenny says it all the time,” Student Success Manager Hailey Cooper explained. “She says, ‘We don’t just run a dance studio. We run a leadership and character development program that uses dance as the delivery method. We believe that our dancers can be technically trained AND be great leaders in the studio and within our community!’”
In support of that mission, Illusion Dance Studios students receive ongoing leadership training while they are learning to chassé, leap, and turn.
“Every month we focus on a leadership principle throughout the studio,” said Jenny. “In classes we help students identify how their movement training is helping them develop that principle, how practicing that principle helps them to become a better artist, and how they can use those skills outside of the studio in their schools, families and professions.”
The November Leadership Principle at Illusion Dance Studios was Community Service. Students explored what it meant to be part of a community and how serving others help them to be successful leaders no matter their size. They practiced community service with their annual “Let Them Eat Pie” fundraiser for the Idaho Food Bank.
During this promotion, students, families and friends “vote” with their donations for the dance instructor they would like to see get a pie in the face at the December recital. The students gave $982.92 to the Idaho Food Bank and the dance studio matched that for a total of $1,965.84, which is enough to provide 7,800 meals. The dance instructor who won the pie in the face was ballet teacher, Melissa Petty. But at the last minute, an anonymous $500 donation came into the studio which then allowed three more instructors to receive a pie in the face during the recital.
“Communities are powerful,” Jenny said. “We saw pennies, nickels and dimes from piggy banks come in to fill their teachers’ jars, all the way to big bills from both our youth and adult students. We love that they learned and understood that no matter their age or size they can make a difference in their community. In the end, Illusion Dance Studios gave almost 10,000 meals to their community through the help of the Idaho Food Bank. As a small business in Idaho, we know that we can make a difference for our neighbors who are struggling. These are important lessons for the students at our studio — and ‘Let Them Eat Pie’ is always a lot of fun too!”