BOISE—The US Marine Corps and 670 KBOI teamed up for the fifth year to put on “Idaho’s Largest Toy Drive” Nov. 26 through Dec. 6. This year marked the longest toy drive of the past five years. Treasure Valley residents gave 38,822 toys and $36,213 to the effort.
“With supply chain concerns and inflation being possible negative factors, we decided to extend this year’s efforts. The Treasure Valley residents came through in fine fashion to support the USMC and kids in the area.”, Nate Shelman, 670 KBOI Program Director.
The collections from this toy drive and all Toys For Tots efforts serve an area west of Baker City, Oregon to east near Pocatello, Idaho, north of Grangeville, Idaho to the south in Elko, Nevada.
Marines out of Gowan Field work with various charities, hospitals, churches and families to make sure kids in need are able to enjoy the holidays as best as possible.
“This year has been amazing with all of the generous donations from the communities in the Treasure Valley. I would have to say this is one of our best years with the amount of volunteers that we had assisting our staff, counting, sorting and filling toy orders. The support we receive is very heartfelt. With the increase in population, more children needed the Toys For Tots program more than ever. We are proud to be a part of such a great program,” said Staff Sergeant Nicholas Garcia, USMC Site Support, Boise.
Heading into the holiday season, the USMC estimated the Toys For Tots mission would be needed to help over 19,000 area children ages newborn to 12 years old.
