The next time you go camping, you might want to try an all-in-one rental.
Idaho Overland Adventures promises "a complete overland camping experience" with an “Adventure Rig” or an “Adventure Wagon,” both equipped with camping gear from roof-top tent to kitchen and more. The idea is to provide a total camping experience without the hassle or stress of packing, loading up and setting up camp — and ultimately saving you quality time, said a press release about the company.
Idaho Overland Adventures is the brainchild of Brianne and Joe Jackson, the founders — a husband and wife and "outdoor adventure loving team" headquartered in Garden City.
"We have always loved the outdoors as individuals and together as a couple," said Brianne. "We started our young adult lives together seeking adventure," she said. "We had similar interests, as couples do, and most revolved around some type of outdoor and off-road activity. … Joe and I wanted to build our own expedition vehicle and travel as far as we could for as long as we could. We had a dream … ."
Their dream was waylaid for awhile as life — and a burgeoning family — happened. And then — the pandemic.
"During 2020 and the pandemic, like a lot people, our family’s life was disrupted," said Brianne. "We were spending a lot more time together and learning how to be this new version of our family. We started spending more time outdoors, camping and fishing. Our family trips were becoming more adventurous but also somewhat cumbersome with our growing collection of gear and equipment."
She and Joe kept working over ideas to solve their camping issues. "Our idea to build our own overland rig soon blossomed into an overland Adventure Rig or an Adventure Wagon with it all. And we thought 'why stop there?' Why not make rigs and trailers that are so user friendly, with a basic utility 'plug and play' mentality, for more families like us? So we did!"
Their Adventure Rig is a complete camping system for up to three adults outfitted for "off the grid" sustainability. It's already packed with camping essentials for an overland camping adventure, including: rooftop tent, sun awning, a 4-gallon water system, LP gas, enhanced power system, solar, navigation and emergency communications, field kitchen/stove, 50-quart electric fridge, cookware, eating utensils, a French press, sponges, soap, towels, lantern, flashlight, medical kit, fire extinguisher, mini hand saw/shovel and more.
The Adventure Wagon is a tow-able complete camping system for up to five. This one is outfitted with everything that comes with the Adventure Rig plus a larger water system and in place of a fridge, an 88-quart cooler.
Optional add-ons for both: Toilet w/ shelter, a two-person pop-up tent, sleeping bags and pillows.
The rental pricing is basically $240/night for the Adventure Rig and $179/night for the Adventure Trailer. First-time customers can get 10% off by going to the website: idahooverlandadventures.com. And there are also mid-week discounts at 20% off, said Joe. "Everybody that rents our rigs or trailers, they're just astounded at how well-equipped they are. They don't have to bring anything."
"We built this business for our family and yours," Brianne said.