BOISE — Local mental health agency, A Body & Mind Health Services announced in a press release it is hosting its third annual ‘Hooked on Mental Health’ event on Saturday, April 24 at Rotary Pond in Caldwell. The all-ages fishing event will begin at 8:30 a.m. Fishing permits for the event will be provided by Idaho Fish & Game at no cost to community participants.
The ‘Hooked on Mental Health’ event serves as a platform to promote mental health awareness in the Treasure Valley and highlight the therapeutic benefits of being outdoors. They are asking the public to grab their poles and come out to support.
“Mental health is so important. We have to work together as a community to address it and provide more local resources,” said Patrick Fithen, ABM co-founder and CEO. “There tends to be a stigma when talking about mental health. When we provide events and opportunities for the community to get together and discuss the topic, it becomes easier to share and talk about. We hope this will become an annual celebration and opportunity for the community to gather mental health resources, create healthy relationships, and fall in love with fishing while enjoying what Idaho has to offer.”
The ABM team will be onsite to provide information about available mental health services and community resources.
A Body & Mind Health Services LLC is a local mental health agency providing care while embracing physical fitness, nutrition, outdoor activities, and community involvement.