If you had to work Christmas week and didn’t quite get into the swing of things don’t panic, you still have time to have a belated Christmas. I’ve been running/gunning and we didn’t get to do our normal drive around and look at Christmas lights this year so the night after Christmas we walked down Indian Creek in Caldwell and looked at the lights.
Caldwell goes all out. They have the best lighting that I’ve seen since … maybe ever. When you go, plan on taking about an hour to walk through and see it all. I highly recommend going.
There is some random but cool displays such as Santa in a boat fishing, it’s a pretty display. The bridges are really lit up and beautiful. After all of these years, Katy finally figured out the dragon. When his eyes start flashing then he’s about to breathe out fire. It blows about every 10 minutes, someone told me. That’s fun to see.
If you care to, there is an ice-skating rink. We never have done that but have to some time. We always just walk around and take pictures and admire the lighting. I’ll carry a thermos of hot water, packs of hot chocolate and cups in my backpack. About 30 minutes into it everyone is somewhat chilled so we stop and have a cup of hot cocoa to warm up. Uggh, for some reason known only to me this year I left the cups setting on the counter which caused panic in the disco. I about got fired from this high-paying job of providing hot chocolate for our tour but a young lady at the skating rink was kind enough to give me some cups out of her break room and saved the day. That was sweet of her.
There is a horse-drawn carriage that you can rent and ride around which would also be fun. Then we saw a trolley cruise by.
It was a fun evening. Katy, I, Kolby and her boyfriend went. The only thing missing which seemed a little strange for a Christmas display was that there was no manger scene or baby Jesus anywhere that I saw.
So if you haven’t yet been and want to go out and see a good light display, go to downtown Caldwell on Indian Creek and check it out. Get down in the Arthur St./S. 6th Ave. area and you will find it.
I talked to Madison Huck at the ice-skating rink (Indian Creek Plaza & Ice Skating Ribbon) and she filled me in on a few of the details.
- Indian Creek Plaza’s Winter Wonderland lights are on until Jan. 10.
- Ice skating ribbon and rink is open noon-9 p.m. weekdays; weekends noon-10 p.m. It will be closing mid-February.
- For rides there is a trolley, hay ride or horse drawn carriage for options. They shut down on Jan. 2. Call 208-326-3375 to make reservations. Cost is $10, $10 and $15, respectively.