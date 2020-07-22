It is heating up in the valley but up high wildflowers are in full bloom. Now is the time to get out of the heat.
One of the easiest places to find an abundance of wildflowers is north of McCall either on Goose Creek Road (road to Brundage Ski Resort) or north on Warren Wagon Road towards Upper Payette Lake. You need to be above 6,500 feet; 7,000 is even better.
Plus, the temperatures are 15 to 20 degrees cooler. As an added plus, huckleberries at 4,000 feet elevation are coming along just fine.
So get out of the heat and see Mother Nature in all her glory.