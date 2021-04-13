Recently, we have had some solid spring weather. The temperatures have been hitting 70 and even 80 degrees.
In February we had local snow pack measuring near normal. Very little snow fell in March and now the snow pack is a little below average. Not to worry; there should be plenty of water for all whitewater enthusiasts.
You want big whitewater action; it’s right around the corner. We are not going to have any record high water but our area rivers will run plenty high enough to scare this old man. May and June will be the best time to hit the high water flush.
If you want a longer season and more mellow flows, don’t worry. It’s a good bet that most of the area rivers will have plenty of water through late August or mid-September. The only exception would be the desert rivers. You might be too late to float our desert rivers absent a big weather event.
There is still about 85% of average amount of snow pack in most of the area mountains. That’s good news. And all that snow eventually makes it down to the rivers.
Rivers that are dependent on natural snow melt should have a good season this year with the exception of the desert rivers. The natural snow melt rivers include all the forks of the Salmon river.
The dam controlled rivers will also have a longer season. Some of that water coming down from the mountains will be stored in reservoirs and released over the course of the summer to meet irrigation demands. This means a longer and steadier season.
We are approaching the big spring flush. With the weather warming the natural flow rivers are starting to rise with the snow melt. The dam controlled rivers are starting to rise, too. They are letting out water from the dams to make room for all that snow melt. It’s been a while since we have had to worry about spilling water to make room for snow melt.
Here’s the forecast and concerns for area rivers.
The Desert rivers
The desert rivers are the first to lose their snow pack. The Owyhee River at Rome has probably peaked. It is currently running around 1,000 cfs, or cubic feet per second. At 1,000 cfs at Rome, Oregon is about the minimum flow for running the Owyhee River. Anything below 1,000 cfs gets a little too “boney” to navigate a raft.
The Owyhee, the Bureau and the Jarbidge rivers may be runnable for a few more weeks. If you are planning on running any of our desert rivers be ready to go at a moment’s notice.
All of the desert rivers are remote and for experienced boaters only.
The Payettes
The Payette River drainage is our jewel. We are blessed with having one of the best river drainages in the U.S. and it is located almost in our back yard.
The Main Payette is at a good flow now. Expect the Main Payette to peak at near 10,000 cfs or much more depending on weather and rain. The peak will hit by mid-May to early June. Super warm weather and rain could make it rise even higher. It should level off by mid-July to 3,500 cfs through the remainder of the summer.
The South Fork Payette will peak at 3,000 cfs or so on the canyon section below the Deadwood confluence and much more on the staircase section.
It’s hard to say what the North Fork Payette will peak at. I’m guessing over 3,000 cfs.
The forks of the Payette are fed by a combo of snow melt and dam releases. The North Fork is mostly dam release from Payette Lake at Cascade. The South Fork Payette is a combination of dam release and snow melt. From early season through the first of July, the South Fork Payette is almost exclusively snow melt. After the initial snow melt tapers off (in July) the Deadwood River will kick in with releases from Deadwood Reservoir.
The spring flush on the Payette river system will create seriously big water. For those of you who have never boated big water be sure to make an honest assessment of your skill level.
Just because you have paddled the staircase section dozens of times in the last five years doesn’t mean you are ready for big water. Paddling staircase at 2,000 cfs is far different than paddling it at 4,000 cfs. It’s a different river.
If you swim staircase rapid in high water, there is a chance you’ll swim all the way to Banks.
Even the Main Payette at high water can be a handful. Many of the rapids can be washed out, but everything is pushy and swims can be long.
The North Fork at any flow is for experts only.
The Salmon River
The Middle Fork Salmon should to peak at over 6 or 7 feet or more around the first week of June. That’s big water. If you drew a permit in early June, I’d make other plans. A swim on the Middle Fork at 7 feet could be deadly.
It’s all snow melt so if we get hot days the river will spike big time. There is still a lot of snow in the high country and the road into the boundary launch site will probably be snowed in till after the 1st of June.
The Middle Fork should have good floatable water through the end of July or the first part of August. If you are one of the lucky ones who drew a permit in July and need somebody to bring a kitchen, raft or whatever — give me a call. The demand for Idaho river permits has exploded. I don’t know anyone who drew a permit. It’s likely to get much worse as more people seek out Idaho to recreate.
The Main Salmon at Whitebird will peak around the first week of June at 40,000 cfs or possibly much more depending on weather. On the Main Salmon, 20,000 cfs is my comfort level cut off. The river should drop below 20,000 by the first week of July.
The Snake below Hells Canyon dam will have plenty of water all year long. It is hard to say what it will peak at. It all depends on weather conditions upstream and the need to make room in upstream reservoirs for snow melt.
Be safe and dress for the swim. See you on the river.