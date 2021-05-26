Summer is here and this coming weekend marks the summer kickoff. After a year of pandemic I’m ready for normal summer activities. Here’s some ideas for a weekend outing within a couple hours of Caldwell.
Crappie fishing at Leslie Gulch. The bite is on at Leslie Gulch area of the Owyhee Reservoir. Some friends and I were there a couple weeks ago. We caught more crappie than you would ever care to clean.
Having a boat will certainly improve your chance of getting into a school of these tasty fish. We caught most of our fish near sheer drops in water around 15 to 20 feet deep. We used 1/8 once jigs and color didn’t seem to matter.
The reservoir is low and getting lower by the minute. The ramp was out of the water two weeks ago. We launched about 200 yards south (upstream) of the ramp. It was rocky enough that you didn’t get stuck in the mud.
The road isn’t in too bad of shape but it is dusty. We really need rain.
Don’t forget to pick up an Oregon license and invasive sticker for your boat.
There is other fishing to be had at Sage Hen, Horsethief and Lost Valley Reservoir. Fish and Game usually stocks these lakes in time for Memorial Day plus there will be some hold over fish from last year.
Higher elevation alpine lakes and streams are either still snowed in or are running a little high. You are not going to be hiking into any of the alpine lakes north of McCall for a few more weeks.
Camping and Hiking. Developed campgrounds will be crowded. Two weeks ago at Leslie Gulch every available flat spot was full. People were even camping on the rocky beach. The group of folks I camped with arrived at on a Monday to ensure a spot and they only made it by a couple hours before the place filled up.
With the pandemic waning this summer will be very busy for camping and hiking. People want to get out.
If you haven’t got your camping spot reserved, you are probably out of luck, but you can still make a day trip.