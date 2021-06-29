McCALL — Brundage Mountain announced it is celebrating Independence Day 2021 with 5k/10k running events, an all-day concert and expanded hours.
Brundage Mountain is now open Wednesdays through Sundays, with Bonus Days on Monday, July 5 and Tuesday, July 6. The Bluebird Express chairlift runs from 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. on operating days.
Summer season highlights include scenic chairlift rides, hiking trails, a nine-hole disc golf course and slope-side dining at Smoky’s Bar & Grill, as well as cross-country and lift-served mountain biking in the Brundage Bike Park. Brundage Mountain’s bike rental fleet includes a broad range of top models from Kona, Rocky Mountain Bikes, and Rossignol.
Fourth of July Cat Track Color Runs and Music Fest
The Fourth of July Action kicks off Sunday morning with the popular Cat Track 5k/10k running events (pre-registration is required), followed by an all-day concert on the plaza stage. Admission is free and the grassy Brundage Amphitheater is a great place to spread out a blanket and enjoy the day. This year’s lineup includes the Dusty Huckleberries, French, Evans & Barr, and Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs. The Music Fest runs from 10:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
July 4 isn’t the only chance to enjoy live music and mountain breezes on the Brundage lawn. The popular TGIF Summer Concert Series kicked off June 18, and music lovers have eight more opportunities to enjoy free live music on the mountain this summer:
TGIF Summer Concert Series
- 7/9/2021: We are Stardust — A CSNY Tribute
- 7/16/2021: Voice of Reason
- 7/23/2021: Innocent Man
- 7/30/2021: Hardwood Heart
- 8/6/2021: Hillfolk Noir
- 8/13/2021: Grateful
- 8/27/2021: High Pine Whiskey Yell
- 9/3/2021: Jeff Crosby & the Refugees
Concerts run from 6 – 9 p.m. Concert goers do not need tickets (admission is free) but should be aware that no outside food or beverage is allowed in the concert venue. Food and drinks are available for purchase on the plaza and Smoky’s Bar & Grill is open late (until 8 p.m.) on concert Fridays.
A new policy this year allows well-behaved, leashed dogs in a designated dog-friendly section of the venue. Naturally, humans are expected to clean up after their pets. Dogs are not allowed on the plaza or lodge decks.
Free Yoga on the Mountain — Every Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Brundage Mountain is teaming up with Shanti Yoga once again to offer free yoga practice on the lawn. This summer, the yoga sessions will be offered every Wednesday, from 11 a.m. to noon. All ages and skill levels are welcome, guests are asked to bring their own yoga mats and sign a waiver prior to the start of practice.
More information available at: brundage.com/summer-events/.