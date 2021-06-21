The best professional disc golfers in the world are descending on Ogden, Utah, to compete in the Professional Disc Golf Association (PDGA) World Championships, June 22-26, and among those competing are two local players: Carolina Halstead and James Litchfield.
Disc golf has experienced a boom recreationally in the Treasure Valley, as a result of individuals and families looking for safe, outdoor activities in the area during the time of COVID-19.
Most recreational players are surprised to see a competitive side to such a whimsical sport, but the professional side of disc golf is also growing as the sport becomes more and more popular. This year’s PDGA Worlds will host 288 male and female pro disc golfers.
Halstead, 43, from Nampa, has been playing disc golf for about two and a half years. “We had just moved to the area and didn’t know anyone, so we were looking for a way to get outside with our kids and enjoy ourselves,” she said. Unable to participate in competitive sports as a child, Halstead feels disc golf has filled a void for sports in her adult life. “I’ve really just dedicated myself to the sport totally.” In her short professional career, Halstead has traveled to PDGA events all over the country. While she has attended one other PDGA major (there are four, just like pro golf), this will be Halstead’s first time at the World Championships.
Halstead also runs the board for the Treasure Valley Disc Golf Club, which she created in 2020 in the hopes of growing the sport of disc golf in the Nampa and Caldwell areas. The club currently hosts weekly leagues, a monthly family night, and a six-event tour series for competitive players. These events also help raise money for local park courses.
Litchfield, 36, from Boise, is a little less new to the disc golf scene. He first picked up the sport in 1992, but started playing competitively in 2005, joining the PDGA (a way to officially compete and earn points for majors, like Worlds) in 2009. Litchfield has earned the necessary points to attend Worlds for many years, but has been unable to attend until now. This will also be Litchfield’s secondnd PDGA major attended and first time attending the World Championships.
“The growth of the sport over the last five-10 years has allowed people to dedicate a full-time life to disc golf, making their living on the road playing disc golf," Litchfield said. “This will be one of the most highly contested World Championships with the depth of this field.”
Sponsors for Halstead include: Discraft, Infinite Discs, Groundbound Kneepads, and FLYTCO Apparel. Litchfield is sponsored by Latitude 64. For more information about the championships, visit the website: pdga.com/2021proworlds.