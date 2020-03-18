These days, things are happening faster than, well, faster than you can shred a hill.
Just a week ago, Sun Valley, Tamarack, Brundage and Bogus were in high gear.
But with the swift advance of the coronavirus and its onslaught into Idaho starting with one confirmed case on Friday, four more added over the weekend, and at least two others confirmed on Tuesday, the ski hills moved from schussing and shredding to advancing with heightened precautions to finally — at least for most — calling it a day.
Sun Valley was the first to announce the resort was closing for the season on Monday.
Brundage sent out a press release on Tuesday with “a message from Brundage Mountain General Manager, Ken Rider: ‘It is with a heavy heart that we announce that Brundage Mountain will be closed until further notice starting at the end of business today 3-17-2020.’”
The statement cited the move as “a necessary step in support of our national and community efforts to limit the spread and reduce the risks associated with COVID-19. This is an unprecedented situation. At our core, the Brundage Mountain family is devoted to providing a healthy outdoor experience for our skiing and riding community.”
The statement also listed other recent developments as weighing in on the decision, including school closures and others.
“… We must acknowledge that keeping Brundage Mountain open at this time would undoubtedly result in an influx of travelers to our community.”
As of Tuesday afternoon, both Tamarack and Bogus Basin remained open under limited conditions, including no night skiing at Bogus, limited lodge operations cleaning all equipment before and after each use and taking other advanced safety precautions.
However, both Tamarack and Bogus spokespersons stated that the resorts continue “to assess the situation daily,” and acknowledged that changes can occur momentarily.
On a Tuesday afternoon phone call to Bogus inquiring if the resort was still open, a spokesperson said, “Yes! It’s St. Paddy’s Day! But hurry up if you’re coming, we close at 4:30 — and it could be your last ski day of the season.”
For updates, officials cautioned skiers to check the websites before trekking up the hill: bogusbasin.org and tamarackidaho.com.