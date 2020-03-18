These days, things are happening faster than, well, faster than you can shred a hill.
Just a week ago, Sun Valley, Tamarack, Brundage and Bogus were in high gear.
But with the swift advance of the coronavirus and its onslaught into Idaho starting with one confirmed case on Friday, four more added over the weekend, and at least two others confirmed on Tuesday, and others surely on the way, most ski hills moved from schussing and shredding to calling it a day.
Sun Valley was the first to announce the resort was closing for the season on Monday.
Brundage sent out a press release on Tuesday with “a message from Brundage Mountain General Manager, Ken Rider: ‘It is with a heavy heart that we announce that Brundage Mountain will be closed until further notice starting at the end of business today 3-17-2020.’”
The statement cited the move as “a necessary step in support of our national and community efforts to limit the spread and reduce the risks associated with COVID-19. This is an unprecedented situation. At our core, the Brundage Mountain family is devoted to providing a healthy outdoor experience for our skiing and riding community.”
The statement also listed other recent developments as weighing in on the decision, including school closures and others.
“… We must acknowledge that keeping Brundage Mountain open at this time would undoubtedly result in an influx of travelers to our community.”
Tamarack and Bogus Basin announced Tuesday afternoon that operations would close for the season at day's end.
According to Ski Idaho publicist Tony Harrison, the only three Idaho resorts remaining open for now are Lookout Pass, Lost Trail, and Pebble Creek.