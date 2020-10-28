BOISE – Boise River Flood Control District #10 is beginning its winter maintenance work on the Boise River now that farming and irrigation season is winding down and the river flow is reaching a level where permitting agencies allow winter maintenance activities to occur.
Flood District #10 removes debris deposited from high-water runoff in the spring months. The district removes many hazard trees and snags from portions of the river during the winter months to remove restrictions that cause flooding during high water in the spring runoff. This maintenance work also is done to reduce damage to private and public property in the Boise River corridor.
The work is performed under permits issued by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Idaho Department of Water Resources, and Memorandum of Understanding from the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality.
Flood #10 has a number of projects that it will be working on in the winter of 2020-21 from the area upstream of the Glenwood Bridge to an area above the I-84 freeway in Caldwell.