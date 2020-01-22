The Fish and Game Commission will hold its annual meeting Jan. 22-23 with the public hearing starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22 in the main auditorium at St. Luke’s Plaza, 720 E. Park Blvd. in Boise. People can address the commission on any matters related to Fish and Game at that time.
The meeting will resume at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23 in the Trophy Room at 600 S. Walnut St. in Boise. Public comments will not be taken during this portion of the meeting.
Agenda items include:
- Upland Game, Turkey and Furbearer season setting
- various petitions for rulemaking
- land and access agreements
- updates on the moose management plan
- other topics
After breaking for lunch, commissioners will meet with the House Resources and Conservation Committee at the Idaho State Capitol before reconvening at F&G headquarters at 3 p.m. Director Ed Schriever will also present his FY 2019 annual report to the commission during Thursday’s meeting.
Individuals with disabilities may request meeting accommodations by contacting the Idaho Department of Fish and Game Director’s Office at 208-334-5159 or through the Idaho Relay Service at 1-800-368-6185 (TDD).