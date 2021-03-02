BOISE — “Filmed by Bike,” Portland, Oregon’s famed bicycle-themed film festival is making a stop in Idaho on Friday, March 12, 2021, announced the Idaho Walk Bike Alliance in a press release. The traveling festival features more than 15 films from all over the world. The virtual Idaho showing will be divided into two parts; “Bike Love” and “Adventure Shorts.” Presented by the Idaho Walk Bike Alliance, the festival raises funds for walk and bike advocacy across the state.
Boise’s Filmed by Bike event is the largest in the nation outside the Portland area. “For the past three years we have successfully sold out the Egyptian with this event because Boiseans love to ride bicycles. This year we want everyone to be safe and healthy, therefore we are bringing these films virtually to the whole state. We will show ‘Adventure Shorts’ on Friday evening with a preview of ‘Bike Love.’ Both movies will be available to view for the next 30 days by anyone who has purchased a ticket,” said the press release.
To support “our great community,” this year Idaho Walk Bike Alliance is supporting local businesses. “We will offer beer and snack purchases at local Boise businesses to create as much of an event as possible while supporting businesses. Participants can order a six-pack of Boise Brewing beer and nut snacks from City Peanut to be picked up the afternoon of Friday, March 12,” the press release added.
Tickets are available through the Idaho Walk Bike Alliance website; $15 for a single person, $30 for a family, and various other package prices based on raffle tickets, beer or snack purchase for the Boise area. This is an all-ages show.