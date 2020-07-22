I don’t know your situation. Maybe the dream vacation that you’ve planned for years is on hold right now. Or maybe you’ve lost your job and can’t afford to go to the west coast for a week to play on the beach. I understand. I’ve been saving for years to take my girls to Alaska on a fishing trip. Right now, Alaska and Canada are semi locked down or at least are making it miserable to visit.
OK, it’s not the exact scenario we all had planned but I can’t believe how many people are biting their fingernails and hiding behind locked doors right now. Come on guys, we live in Idaho! There are a million, trillion people that would love to be able to come visit Idaho and camp and fish. We have it right at our fingertips and yet many people are saying it’s summer and there’s nowhere to go.
It’s the perfect time to escape from the heat in the valley and go camping in the mountains. After the initial set-up fees — buying a tent, sleeping bag etc. — the cost of camping is minimal. In high school we’d go camping nearly every weekend. I had a sleeping bag with a broke zipper and didn’t even own a tent. Richard Jaco and I would have $4 between us for gas, a coke and a candy bar. That’s all we’d have to eat until we got home Saturday night. We’d trap, hunt and have a big time.
So you don’t have to have a Taj Mahal set up. Start off with what you have and go have fun.
If you’re worried about the coronavirus, you can take precautions. This past weekend Katy and I ran up to the Trinity Lakes area with my buddy, Shawn Lee, and his family. Even though we camped in a popular area that was packed to the max I don’t think that we got within 50 yards of any strangers, other than a few I passed on a trail while hiking.
If you’re new to Idaho how do you get into the camping world? Where do you go?
Go to the Forest Service office in Boise and buy some maps. The National Forests are yours to enjoy. You can camp wherever. Myself, I don’t like camping in designated campgrounds where you walk around stepping in poodle poop. I like being out by myself.
You’ll have to plan your meals. I don’t know why but food is always better when out camping. I like the traditional eggs and bacon for breakfast. For lunch I make sandwiches or something simple. While I like cooking outdoors, I don’t go to the mountains to spend my whole time cooking and doing dishes. But supper is a big deal. I like to cook a big dinner and then, of course, have S’mores before bed. And it is always cool to cook a dessert in a Lodge Dutch oven. Or actually, it’s cool to cook dinner in a Dutch oven.
I don’t like to have a dry camp. It’s best to camp by a creek or river so you have water to wash dishes and to use for coffee water (be sure to boil it first) Plus, the kids will want to play in water. But if your kids are small, it is a danger you’ll have to watch for.
GEAR
I just got a couple of new Alps Mountaineering tents. My daughter and I are headed out backpacking tomorrow so we got a Chaos 2 and a Taurus 2. Or for a family, you may want to get a bigger tent. Dome tents have become popular the last 35 years and for good reason. They’re easy to slap up.
We also got two Alps Crescent Lake 20 sleeping bags. All sleeping bag companies exaggerate on their temp ratings. Example: if they say it is rated for 35 degrees, then you’re going to get cold at 45. Remember, cold kids and cold momma — no more camping. They also make fleece bag liners which really help. They fill the dead space and increase the rating on your bag. Thirty years ago I got a tent heater and Katy loves it. (Don’t run them full-time, though, or they’ll asphyxiate you.)
Another item you have to have is a sleeping pad. We live in the Rocky Mountains. Hint, hint. Rocky! My daughter and I just got an Alps Nimble air mat. They’re super compact and great for backpacking. But for car camping you might want to just run to Fred Meyer and grab a 2-inch foam pad.
For years Coleman owned the market on stoves and lanterns but the other year I got a Camp Chef propane cook stove which is nice. Forever I used gas stoves/lanterns but it is a lot simpler and cleaner using propane.
Then you’ll need a cook set. You can go to Cabela’s and spend a lot or just hit the garage sales and thrift stores to buy your cooking utensils. It’s best to make a camp box or use a big Tupperware container to store them in. That way it is all together and you don’t get to the mountains and forget a can opener or whatever.
Well, we’re out of room but not ideas. More to come ... .