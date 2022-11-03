Right now most big game seasons are in full swing. There is a slight dusting of snow on some of the highest peaks and the weather has a bite to it.
I used to live for the fall. I hunted every weekend and some weekdays. When I wasn’t hunting I was thinking about hunting or planning a hunting trip. It was a way of life.
That’s changed since I’ve gotten older. I’m not saying that I’ve turned “green.” It’s just that it’s not what it used to be.
I still enjoy guns and shooting. I love eating wild game and I still enjoy going hunting and being in elk camp, I’ve just lost interest in actually shooting something.
Make no mistake I have no problem with others taking a deer or elk and I enjoy being in on the hunt. It’s kind of fun helping packing out an animal — at least to a point. I’m not in shape to pack something out across a canyon.
If you would have told me 10 years ago that I’d lose interest in shooting an elk or deer, I would have said: “you’re nuts! That’ll never happen.”
But it happened. It kind of gradually snuck up on me.
I recently returned from a hunting trip. It was one of the best.
You wake up a good hour before sunrise and start the coffee. Everybody is in a hurry to get going before first light. Camp breakfast is pretty simple. Cold cinnamon rolls and coffee will do. You can make a big breakfast when you return from the morning hunt. You haven’t changed clothes for several days and may not for another several days and no one cares.
If you are deer hunting you walk to your stand or area in pitch darkness. Water fowlers do the same thing. You get to experience something that I never tire of — sitting quietly in the forest and watching the sun rise.
Last year on opening day, I had a small buck wander past me at 50 yards. He was totally unaware that I was there. It was just shooting light. I didn’t want to end my hunt on the first minute of opening day so I passed on the shot.
My buddies and I made several more trips out and that opening morning deer turned out to be my only opportunity. Oh well, I didn’t really want to shoot anyway.
This year I didn’t see a deer. But I will make it out again and if I get an opportunity maybe I’ll pull the trigger, maybe not.
A poet once said that Heaven is under our feet as well as over our heads. You watch a sunrise from a goose blind or from a stand in the forest and you know that quote is true.