Hummel Architects promotes two
BOISE — Hummel Architects announced in a press release promotions for Zach Lester and Mandy Boam to senior associates.
Lester, who joined Hummel Architects in 2017, is a licensed architect in Idaho and a member of the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards and the American Institute of Architects. He earned a Bachelor in Architecture, with an Art Minor from the University of Idaho. He specializes in designing, programming, and space planning Healthcare facilities.
Boam, who joined Hummel Architects in 2005, is also a licensed architect
in Idaho. In addition, she is a licensed Interior Designer, a member of the International Interior Design Association and a member of the American Institute of Architects. She earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Interior Architecture with an Architecture Minor from the University of Idaho. She specializes in commercial and institutional design for a variety of private and public sector clients.
From the release: “These promotions continue our legacy of dynamic leadership in our 125th year of operation. Originally established as Tourtellotte and Hummel in 1896, Hummel Architects is a general practice firm that continues to be driven by a standard of excellence, as set up by our founders. As responsible leaders with a focus on the future, our functional and high-performance buildings set the example for environmentally conscientious and technologically advanced construction. With offices in Boise and Idaho Falls, Hummel’s work continues to dot nearly every northwestern state and Idaho community.”
Two new at TitleOne
Jennifer Florczyk has joined TitleOne as an Escrow Assistant in the company’s Meridian office. She has a Bachelor’s degree from Boise State University and has 18 years of real estate industry experience.
Jennifer Vaughn has joined TitleOne as a Delivery Specialist in the company’s Meridian office. She was a Certified Nursing Assistant for almost 20 years and an assistant preschool teacher for three years.
Deanna Turner retires from ICCU after 10 years
BOISE — After 40 years in the banking industry, and 10 years with Idaho Central Credit Union, ICCU announced in a press release that Deanna Turner, vice president of business relationship, is retiring on January 3, 2022.
“Deanna is an amazing leader who shows true compassion to those she works with,” shared Lance Hatzenbeller, SVP of commercial services. “She has been a pioneer for the business growth and a champion of culture for ICCU.”
Idaho Central’s business relationship department owes its success to Turner’s leadership over the last decade, said the release. A department that once didn’t exist has now acquired over $1.3 billion in deposits, provided products and services to over 28,000 business members, and has developed hundreds of business certified team members at ICCU. “The Green Team will miss Deanna greatly!”
When others are asked to describe Turner, it’s clear that her influence has made a substantial impact, not only in her department, but across the company and greater community. Turner is a driven, compassionate champion of leaders, who is committed to building relationships, mentoring others, and surpassing goals, according to the release.
Brenda Worrell, COO of Idaho Central Credit Union, said that Turner is someone they are very lucky to have had on their team. “Deanna is extraordinary at developing trusting, long-term relationships with people. She is an extremely hard worker, loyal, kind, and someone everyone loves to be around.”
After retiring, Deanna will continue to be active in the community and serve on the boards for St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital and the Idaho Youth Ranch.
Micron appoints Rob Beard as SVP, general counsel and corporate secretary
BOISE — On Dec. 22, Micron Technology Inc. announced in a press release the appointment of Rob Beard as senior vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary. Beard succeeds Joel Poppen, who earlier this year announced his plans to retire after more than 26 years of exemplary service to the company, including serving as Micron’s senior vice president of Legal Affairs, general counsel and corporate secretary since 2013. Beard will lead Micron’s global legal, intellectual property, and compliance and ethics functions, comprising a strong team of lawyers, paralegals and other professionals across Micron’s global footprint.
“Rob’s deep expertise, legal acumen and outstanding track record will make a strong addition to our leadership team as we continue to execute on our growth strategy,” said Micron president and chief executive officer Sanjay Mehrotra. “He is a proven leader, partnering across global teams to achieve results in alignment with our mission and values for our customers and company.”
Prior to this appointment, Beard led teams supporting Micron’s corporate and global operations functions. Before joining Micron, he worked at international law firms Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP and Shearman and Sterling LLP, where he led mergers and acquisitions and other strategic transactions in complex, cross-border capital markets. He also advised on public company disclosure and corporate governance matters. Beard received his Juris Doctor from the University of Illinois College of Law and a Bachelor of Science from the University of Utah.
“I’d like to thank Joel for his many years of service and tremendous contributions to Micron’s success,” said Mehrotra. “During his career spanning nearly three decades, Joel drove Micron’s industry leadership position as the company strengthened. He helped make Micron an IP powerhouse, enhanced our government engagements around the globe, and drove our focus and commitments to people and communities.”
Poppen will remain with Micron as a special advisor until his retirement in mid-2022.