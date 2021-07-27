We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Climbing down into dark caves is not everybody’s idea of a fun activity. It’s dark, it’s wet — there may be bats — and you might get lost or stuck. Craters of the Moon is a great place to explore lava (caves) tubes without really needing any special equipment or training.
COVID shut down Craters’ caves and lava tubes last year but they are open now. Most of the caves are accessible via a short hike off a blacktop road.
Indian Cave is the largest lava tube. It is about ¼-mile long and two or three stories high. It is located on the Cave Trail towards the end of the loop that covers Craters of the Moon. There is a sign so you can’t miss it.
So what is the difference between a cave and a lava tube? When I think of a cave I think of a tunnel or a hard rock mine-type hole in the ground or in a mountainside. Most caves are formed by water dissolving softer layers of stone. Over the eons water washes out the softer stone leaving a cave.
A lava tube is formed by a river of lava flowing across the landscape. As the outer layer of the lava hardens it forms a crust. The center of the tube is insulated by the outer crust and keeps flowing.
Eventually the source of the lava cuts off and the fluid lava in the crusted over tube drains out leaving a lava tube.
Indian tunnel is a big one. Parts of the top or ceiling of the lava tube have caved in leaving a skylight.
There are several other caves or tubes along the cave trail. Beauty Cave has a nice big entrance that you can walk right on in and explore.
Boy Scout cave has a very small opening (at least for me.) It opens up as you get into it. There is a small passage into a different portion of the cave. The passage was a little too small for me.
Indian tunnel is the easiest cave to explore and easiest to access. These are all morning hikes. Even though Craters of the Moon sits at almost 6,000 feet elevation it is hot and usually windy. The caves are way cool though.