Winchester Lake State Park will come as a complete surprise to those who have never been there.
Thousands of people drive right by it on any given day traveling Idaho’s Highway 95 through the Camas Prairie. This open farmland is punctuated by forested canyons that cut into the flat plateau.
Unbeknownst to the typical traveler, just two miles west of the highway at the foot of the Craig Mountains, is the mill site that was once the largest in North Idaho, that processed the abundant ponderosa pine forest from these canyons. The state park has areas that showcase this once magnificent Ponderosa Pine Sahara. Some trees have been estimated around 350 years old. The park is adjacent to the town of Winchester, surrounding a 103-acre lake that was built to house the logs.
Winchester Lake State Park offers year-round recreation activities, campground and yurts. Although it started primarily as a fishing access area, today it is so much more in terms of scenery, recreation facilities and outdoor activities.
There is little doubt that the primary attraction of Winchester Lake State Park is the lake. This scenic lake surrounded by forest makes for an ideal setting for outdoor recreation: fishing, hiking or simply having a picnic along the shore.
Winchester Lake is situated at 3,900 feet in elevation and consists of 418 acres with the lake. The park has two day-use areas and three campground loops with a total of 68 campsites and four Yurts available year-round. Twenty-two basic campsites are available year-round, also. Winchester is visited by about 140,000 people each year.
Flora and Fauna
Truly a wildlife haven, some animals known to be present in the park include whitetail deer, muskrat, black bear, raccoon, and cougar. The riparian area around the lake offers birders many opportunities to see migratory birds as they pass through.
At 3,900 feet in elevation, the lake is surrounded by conifers and brushy hillsides. This creates a situation where four ecosystems can be found: Ponderosa Pine/Douglas Fir forest, riparian, lake and wetlands.
This forest has an under story of Utah honeysuckle, bunchberry, huckleberry, serviceberry, elderberry, dogwood, mock-orange (syringa), Oregon grape, wild rose, chokecherry, snowberry, blackberry, currant, black Hawthorne and Oceanspray.
Directions: To get to Winchester Lake State Park from Boise, follow State Street to ID-55. Take ID-55 N to US-95 in New Meadows. Continue north on US-95 about 100 miles, the exit to Winchester is clearly marked. Take US-95 BUS N into town then follow the signs to the park.