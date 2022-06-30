Idaho probably has thousands of naturally occurring lakes within its border. But Round Lake is the only naturally occurring lake that is completely within the boundaries of a state park. This provides Round Lake State Park with a most unique setting. The park has also been in a protective status for many decades, making it a frequent stopping point for wildlife. For such a small park of about 200 acres, it has an abundance of nature to enjoy.
Flocks of Canada geese pass over towering pine, hemlock and larch as osprey plunge to the lake for trout or perch. Robins and raven inspect the campgrounds while a lake breeze carries campfire smoke up though the canopy of ponderosa, western red cedar and Douglas fir to the shore, turtles and frogs, beaver and muskrat dart about for food amid the reeds and grasses, red alder, skunk cabbage and pond lilies. Along one of three trails, hikers find beaver lodges, dams and ponds, and often glimpse the resident deer.
The keynote species here is the most widely distributed turtle in North America, the Western Painted Turtle. Ideal habitat includes slow moving water with thick plants growing on the muddy bottom. Turtles feed on plants, insects, spiders, earthworms, fish, frogs and tadpoles. Lacking teeth, the turtle’s jaw has tough, horned plates for gripping food. Young painted turtles are mostly meat eaters but become plant eaters as they mature. Painted turtles bask in large groups on logs, fallen trees and other objects next to the water. Sunning themselves helps eliminate parasitic leeches. Hiking around Round Lake provides many opportunities to view sunning turtles, but “sssshhhhh,” turtles dive quickly at the first hint of danger.
The south end of Round Lake is developed with 16 campsites that have water and electric hook-ups, 35 standard campsites, two improved restrooms with showers in the campground, three vault toilets, two docks on the lake, three gravel parking lots, two group shelters with four tables, and nine picnic tables with nearby grills for individual families. There is a sandy beach for swimming and five miles of hiking trails. There is also a primitive un-paved boat ramp for launching of small boats and watercraft. Please note, the lake only allows electric motors (no gasoline motors), this makes for a quiet day at the park. The Visitor Center is open daily during the summer there are interpretive displays as well as a gift shop stocked with souvenirs, camping, and picnic essentials. Canoe, kayak, and paddle board rentals are available.
Directions: Just a quick 8-hour drive from Boise (okay, maybe not quick but pretty scenic!) is Round Lake State Park, located in Sagle, Idaho. From Boise, take State Street to Highway 55. Continue for about 400 miles. From Highway 55 North, you’ll take a left onto US-95 N, then left on Dufort Road.