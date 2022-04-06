“Priest Lake is the loveliest, wildest, most perfect spot of all.” These were the words of Nell Shipman, an early silent movie producer when she selected Priest Lake as a base of operations. Many Priest Lake State Park visitors would probably echo these thoughts. Lovely, wild, and perfect are good descriptors of Idaho’s northernmost state park.
The white sandy beaches entice visitors to the clear waters which await them. Nature has blessed this region with a crystal clear, azure blue lake, nestled in the Selkirk Mountains. The vast Selkirk Mountains rise above the park to the east. Visitors will enjoy the dense forest of cedar, fir and tamarack and will be able to observe the park’s year-round inhabitants such as the whitetail deer, black bear, moose and bald eagles.
Priest Lake State Park lies just 30 miles from the Canadian Border and sits along the eastern shores of Priest Lake, a 19-mile-long, over 300-foot-deep lake. The lake is noted for its extremely clear water and fed by hundreds of streams cascading from the high Selkirk peaks. A two-mile thoroughfare connects the main lake to the remote Upper Priest Lake that is accessible only by foot, mountain bike, or boat.
The three units of Priest Lake State Park (Indian Creek, Lionhead, and Dickensheet) are all situated adjacent to a huge tract of State Endowment Lands know as Priest Lake State Forest. These lands contain a number of recreational attractions and there are hundreds of miles of roads and trails for ATVs or motorcycles.
In the winter months there are four hundred miles of groomed trails that can be used for cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and snowmobiles. This makes the campgrounds at Priest Lake State Park perfect staging areas for accessing extended outdoor recreation opportunities.
Priest Lake State Park has abundant wildlife and sighting some of the more common animals is a frequent experience. But because Priest Lake is one of the most remote state parks and that it lies adjacent to large tracts of wildlands, some rare animals can be seen such as grizzly bear, Canadian lynx and wolverine. More common wildlife include mule deer, whitetail deer, elk, moose, mountain sheep, mountain goats, black bear, raccoon, beaver, muskrat, mink, coyotes and the Columbia ground squirrel.
The park features 151 individual campsites, 6 camping cabins and a group camp that can accommodate 50 people. Both Indian Creek and the Lionhead Unit have boat ramps. The boat ramp at Indian Creek is a paved two-lane ramp with two courtesy docks.
And while you’re there, be sure to check out the nine-hole disc golf at Indian Creek, Harvey’s Hemlock Hideaway, named in honor of Harvey Burns, one of the park’s most dedicated volunteers.
Campsites at Priest Lake fill up fast so be sure to reserve your stay in advance at idahostateparks.reserveamerica.com!
Directions: To get to Priest Lake from Boise, take I-84 W towards Spokane. Once in Spokane go North on Division Street toward us-2 E. Follow 2 east all the way to Priest River Idaho. In Priest River Take ID57 North. Follow 57 for 22 miles and you will see park sign Priest Lake State Park. Turn right onto Dickensheet road. Dickensheet is first campground on right hand side on the Priest River.
For Indian Creek and Lionhead campgrounds continue on Dickensheet road to the town of Coolin. Turn right on the East Shore Road. Follow signs to Indian Creek. 11 miles to campground which will be on left.
To go to Lionhead campground, remain on East Shore Road for another 12 miles. Lionhead campground will be on your left.