Ponderosa State Park could only be described as scenic, beautiful and inspiring. Its 1,462 acres provide visitors with a diversity of natural landscapes to explore and appreciate. It also contains some of Idaho’s greatest views, including a vista point that is one of the most often photographed spots in Idaho. It’s location, just a few hours north of the Boise metropolitan area, has made it increasingly popular. Ponderosa is also a year around park that offers the winter visitor with recreational features. Ponderosa is truly a “park for all seasons.”
The park consists of two unconnected units: Peninsula and North Beach. Most of the park is wildlands where only about 20% has been developed into recreational facilities. The Peninsula Unit can be divided into the following use areas: Lakeview day use area, RV Campground, Peninsula Campground, Boat Launch area, and the old day use area.
The North Beach unit can be divided into the boat launch area, the Northwest Passage Campground, and the North Beach Day use area. The boat launch area is at the start of a 2.4-mile canoe trail on the Upper Payette River. There is a small boat launch area here suitable for smaller boats. There is a small parking lot that has very limited space and vehicles with trailers should exercise caution here. There is a concessionaire that rents canoes, kayaks, and stand-up paddle boards for use on the canoe trail. There is a vault toilet provided here. Visitors should note that there is no access to North Beach from this area. Even though there is not an entrance station here, visitors are still required to pay the daily motor vehicle fee for using this area.
The half-mile long North Beach is the most popular area in the North Beach unit. It is a beautiful sandy beach with a shallow gradient into the lake. Keep in mind, it can become very crowded on a hot summer day.
And, as always, keep an eye (and ear!) out for wildlife in the park. When camping, the first thing you hear in the morning and the last thing you hear at night are the chatters of the pine squirrel. This squirrel is the keynote species in the park and it is directly related to its abundant food source, namely ponderosa pine seeds.
The mammals present in the park include: mule deer, whitetail deer, moose, Columbian ground squirrels, beaver, otter, elk, mountain lion, black bear, red fox, muskrat, bobcats, fisher, coyotes, skunk, and more. Not to mention the plethora of birds and fish, including great horned owl, great blue heron, bald eagles, snipes, loons, cutthroat trout, kokanee, walleye, and so many more. Come see for yourself!
Directions: To get to Ponderosa State Park from Boise, follow W. State Street to ID-55 N. in Eagle. Turn right onto ID-55 N. Take Davis Ave. to your destination.