Lucky Peak State Park is a truly great recreational destination, located right in Boise’s backyard. It is one of the most popular parks in the Idaho State Park system, boasting over 1 million visitors in 2020 alone. The park consists of three unconnected properties: Discovery, Sandy Point, and Spring Shores.
The Discovery unit has three group shelters, 19 individual picnic tables, a volleyball court, and horseshoe pits. It is situated on the Boise River and is beautifully landscaped with lawns and mature trees and is very popular with Stand Up Paddleboards —SUPs — and other non-motorized craft.
The Sandy Point unit has about 100 individual picnic tables, two volleyball courts, and a designated swimming beach. It is adjacent to a large pond/lake and is landscaped with lawns and mature trees. A seasonal disc golf course is playable from Oct. 1 to May 1.
The Spring Shores unit is primarily a boating facility. It has three paved parking lots (two of which are for vehicles with boat trailers), two boat ramps, a courtesy dock, convenience store, a marina with 303 boat slips, and 15 individual picnic tables. The marina operation here is the largest in the state park system.
Lucky Peak Reservoir itself is impounded by the 340-foot-high Lucky Peak Dam. The purpose of the dam is flood control and because of this, lake levels can vary greatly throughout the year. The full reservoir elevation is 3,055 feet, while the low level is 2,824 feet. The typical size of the reservoir is about 3,000 surface acres. It is approximately 250 feet deep at its deepest point and there are 45 miles of rugged shoreline. The lake fills some rather large canyons that are surrounded by steep black basalt cliffs, so lakeshore access is limited by this terrain. The blue water against the black cliffs is quite scenic.
A very popular fishing destination, anglers can find a variety of aquatic species in the lake. The fish known to be present in the park include: Rainbow trout, Kokanee, Cutthroat Trout, Bull Trout, Mountain Whitefish, Sculpin, and more than seven additional species. Be on the lookout for Muskrats, Chukar, Yellow-bellied Marmots, Mule Deer, and other wildlife when exploring the area!