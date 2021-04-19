The phrase “Thousand Springs” really refers to a region in Southern Idaho that is filled with water features that are astounding wonders not only to the region and the state but are also wonders of national significance.
It is not certain if anyone bothered to count all the wonders to arrive at the number of “one thousand.”
“Thousand springs” was just a way to announce that there were perhaps more water features than could be counted. There were some historic efforts to make the region a national park. But early Idaho settlers in the region were forced to choose between developing and using the water for settlement efforts or setting it aside as scenic and natural wonders. Idahoans chose irrigation and early historic choices would lead to dam building and development of irrigation canals which would alter and change the flows of the springs.
There may not be “thousands” left, but there is still a lot to see. The remaining wonders have been somewhat set aside by a variety of public agencies, entities, and organizations. The Thousand Springs State Park title is an administrative designation adopted by the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation in 2005 as part of a master planning process. It is an all-encompassing term that includes the following places or units: (1) Malad Gorge State Park; (2) Earl M. Hardy Box Canyon Springs Nature Preserve; (3) Billingsley Creek State Park; (4) Niagara Springs State Park; (5) the Ritter Island State Park and (6) Kelton Trail.
The most prominent springs in the park are Niagara Springs, Crystal Springs, Minnie Miller Falls, the springs that create Lemon Falls, the Box Canyon Springs, and the numerous springs within Malad Gorge, known as Malad Springs.
There are few places in Idaho or the United States that show evidence of spring water more clearly than in Thousand Springs State Park. Find a place in the park near the base of the basalt cliffs and you will find hundreds of minor springs. These springs flow from the vast Snake river Aquifer through porous pillow basalts.
One spring in Malad Gorge has a flow rate measuring 600 cfs (cubic feet per second). This amounts to 300,000 gallons of water each minute that enters the Malad River.
Located just an hour and half outside of Boise, Thousand Springs State Park is an incredible location for wildlife viewing, biking, or exploring the trails. There are also two overnight rental options on Ritter Island — The Rock House (four bedroom sleeps up to 10) and the Yellow House (one bedroom sleeps up to four). Experience the history, culture, and stunning scenery of the many units at Thousand Springs State Park in Hagerman.