Idaho Press, in conjunction with Idaho Parks and Recreation, presents a series that takes a close look at the breathtaking, natural beauty and amenities surrounding us in “Exploring Idaho Parks.”
The Snake River is the lifeblood of Southern Idaho. Irrigated farms stretch for miles along its banks. But in the mid-19th Century, it was a green ribbon of hope to migrants who would follow the Oregon Trail across the gray and dusty sagebrush plains on the way to their promised land. Occasionally their travels required crossing the Snake River and Three Island Crossing was one of the most famous and difficult river crossings on the Oregon Trail. The park commemorates this history.
Just downstream from the main park area are the three islands for which the crossing is named. However, only two of the islands were used in the historic crossings. Strong currents, deep water, and hidden holes caused great danger and many difficulties for the emigrants. The three islands can be seen from the Oregon Trail History and Education Center. But the best possible view of the river and the three islands is from the overlook in the southern segment of the park that is on the south side of the river.
An integral piece of the park is the Oregon Trail History and Education Center, which is an interactive, self-guided experience where visitors can learn the history of the Oregon Trail, watch a video in the theater, grab a souvenir from the gift shop and reserve space in the conference room.
The park itself, totaling 513 acres, is a great place to explore trails, view wildlife, and play a challenging round of disc golf. Not to mention it is a fantastic spot for overnight camping: there are 164 campsites, eight camper cabins, three shelters, and more than 20 picnic tables throughout. The area is landscaped with mature trees and expansive lawns. There is an improved restroom with flush toilets, sinks, and showers available as well.
Plants found in the park include black cottonwood, Russian olive, black locust, sagebrush, rabbit brush, and various grasses. Russian olive trees have highly aromatic flowers that bloom in the early summer, which is a great time of year to visit the park.
If you are looking for wildlife, you can pretty easily find mule deer, fox, badger, and coyote. Plus, a myriad of birds such as hawk, great horned owl, great blue heron, eagle, swan, grebe, white pelican, meadow lark, violet green swallow, waterfowl, and songbirds.
For anglers, there are white sturgeon, channel catfish, crappie, largemouth bass, smallmouth bass, and rainbow trout. As always, be sure to respect wildlife and maintain appropriate distances.
If you are looking for a relaxing getaway spot that isn’t too far from town, then Three Island Crossing State Park is your spot.