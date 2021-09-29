Lake Walcott State Park has often been affectionately referred to as the “accidental oasis.” What started as a noisy, dusty patch of land in a construction workers camp for building Minidoka Dam has evolved into a green oasis in the middle of the sagebrush desert. Over a period of several decades, trees would be planted, landscaping added, and recreation facilities built, creating what is now the modern-day park.
Campers and picnickers can enjoy the acres of grass beneath groves of stately old-growth cottonwoods and other shade trees. The park is also a sanctuary for wildlife. Sitting quietly amongst the trees, one can hear the call of the loon on the water, the coo of the dove, the cry of the killdeer, and the hoot of the owl high in the old branches.
At only 65 acres, Lake Walcott State Park is one of the smaller state parks, but its size is enhanced by the other public land areas that are adjacent to the park. There are three agencies that manage the total area. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service manages the lake and the surrounding Minidoka National Wildlife Refuge. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation operates the dam and power plant and controls the water levels in the reservoir. And Idaho Parks and Recreation manages Lake Walcott State Park which is the primary recreational facility on the lake.
The Lake
Nestled at the northwest end of the Bureau of Reclamation’s Lake Walcott Project, the park is known for its outstanding fishing. The lake is about 11,000 acres in size at an elevation of 4,199 feet. There is 80 miles of shoreline, and the lake extends about 25 miles upstream from the dam. Most of the lake is included in the Minidoka National Wildlife refuge and the size of the refuge is about 20,699 acres total.
A significant portion of the lake is open to fishing, boating, and water sports. However, the lake is only opened to boating from April 1 to September 30. Fishing from the bank is allowed year-round in accordance with IDFG regulations. The power plant at Minidoka Dam was one of the first to be installed by the Bureau of Reclamation and as such, the dam and power plant are listed on the National Register of Historic places. The lake is closed to public use from Nov. 1 through March 31 to provide a haven for resident and migratory birds. Visitors are asked to keep a respectful distance from all birds and wildlife in any season.
There are more than 40 campsites at Lake Walcott State Park, including a group camp and two camper cabins. Come check out the great fishing, relaxing atmosphere, and their full 18-hole disc golf course!
Directions: To get to Lake Walcott State Park from Boise, get on I-84 towards Mountain Home. Take exit 211 for Rupert/Heyburn. Turn right onto ID-24 W, sharp left onto Oneida Street, right onto N. Meridian, right onto Read Ave, right onto Minidoka Dam Road.