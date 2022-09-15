Heyburn State Park is the grandfather of Idaho’s park system, dating back to 1908 when Sen. Weldon Heyburn pushed the legislation through Congress, reserving 7,825 acres for park purposes at the southern tip of Lake Coeur d’Alene.
Heyburn State Park has 131 campsites, six day-use areas, and two boat launches.
Created in 1908, Heyburn State Park is the oldest state park in, not just Idaho, but the entire Pacific Northwest. Towering Ponderosa pines give way to flower-filled meadows and calm waters. Visitors can enjoy the peaceful serenity of cottages, cabins and campsites and admire the work of the Civilian Conservation Corps who built many buildings within the park in the 1930s.
Comprised of about 5,744 acres of land and 2,332 acres of water, Heyburn State Park is a paddler and pedaler paradise. Miles of trails await you whether you are a hiker, cyclist or horse rider. Bring your own boat or rent a kayak, canoe, or standup paddleboard and enjoy three lakes — Chatcolet, Benewah and Hidden Lakes, or the shadowy St. Joe River, which meanders along the eastern boundary of the park. The Trail of the Coeur d’Alenes, one of the most popular biking trails in the western United States, runs directly through the park.
Heyburn State Park has 131 campsites, six day-use areas, and two boat launches. The park is blessed with an abundance of wildlife, including beaver, black bear, elk, flying squirrels, mink, moose, mountain lion, weasels, barred owls, belted kingfishers, grebes, and more!
Park History
Heyburn State Park is rich in history. At the request of the Coeur d’Alene Tribe, the first mission church was built by the Jesuits in 1843 along the St. Joe River in an area near the park (now Coeur d’Alene’s Old Mission State Park). The historic Mullan Road was built across the park area in 1859 and is now on the National Register of Historic Places. The park itself is the grandfather of Idaho’s park system, dating back to 1908 when Senator Weldon Heyburn pushed the legislation through Congress, reserving 7,825 acres for park purposes at the southern tip of Lake Coeur d’Alene. The park was a popular excursion for vacationers from Coeur d’Alene when steamboats still plied the lake. The Civilian Conservation Corps had a camp here in the 1930s. Their legacy can be seen in the recreational facilities, trails, and structures that they built that are still in use today. The grand centerpiece of their efforts, the Rocky Point Lodge — with seven bedrooms, a covered porch overlooking Lake Chatcolet, kitchen, a living room with fireplace, and large meeting room was recently rehabilitated, and public rentals will soon begin. Many of these structures are now on the National Registry of Historic Places.
Flora and Fauna
The old growth forest is no doubt the dominant natural feature at Heyburn State Park. Upland forest vegetation, consisting primarily of ponderosa pine, Douglas fir, grand fir, western larch, dominates the mountainsides of the park. Other tree species such as western white pine, western red cedar, and western hemlock grow where moisture, light, and soil conditions are favorable for growth. Meadow, riparian, wetland, and dry grassland vegetation are also present in lesser amounts.
Directions: To get to Heyburn State Park from Boise, follow W. State Street to ID-55 in Eagle. Continue on ID-55 N. Take US-95 to ID-5 junction in Plummer. Turn right on ID-5 E, then left on Chatcolet Road.