Created in 1908, Heyburn State Park is the oldest state park in, not just Idaho, but the entire Pacific Northwest. Towering Ponderosa pines give way to flower-filled meadows and calm waters. Visitors can enjoy the peaceful serenity of cottages, cabins and campsites and admire the work of the Civilian Conservation Corps who built many buildings within the park in the 1930s.

Comprised of about 5,744 acres of land and 2,332 acres of water, Heyburn State Park is a paddler and pedaler paradise. Miles of trails await you whether you are a hiker, cyclist or horse rider. Bring your own boat or rent a kayak, canoe, or standup paddleboard and enjoy three lakes — Chatcolet, Benewah and Hidden Lakes, or the shadowy St. Joe River, which meanders along the eastern boundary of the park. The Trail of the Coeur d’Alenes, one of the most popular biking trails in the western United States, runs directly through the park.

