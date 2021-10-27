Hells Gate State Park, located in Lewiston, Idaho is—as the name implies—a gateway to the deepest river gorge in North America, Hells Canyon. It also boasts its own geologic wonder: the park lies on a river bottom left over from the great ice age floods from ancient Lake Bonneville and Lake Missoula that happened about 15,000 years ago.
The park itself is naturally rich in geological and cultural history. From the 12-million-year-old Pomona lava flow basaltic columns to its position on Lewis and Clark’s explorational journey, Hells Gate State Park is a must-see location on any bucket list.
A first impression may be that it is a great aquatic access park in a mild climate area. Hells Gate has a marina, a swimming beach, a multi-lane boat ramp, and a well-landscaped campground and day use area. The expansive green lawns and large shade trees located within the park are attractions in and of themselves.
Visitors can arrange jet boat tours of Hells Canyon at the park’s marina. A paved bicycle trail starts at the park and connects with miles of trail along the Snake and Clearwater Rivers both Lewiston (Idaho) and Clarkston (Washington). Hells Gate boasts a variety of overnight opportunities including 29 standard campsites, 50 water and electric sites, 9 electric, water, and sewer sites, 3 ADA campsites, and 8 cabins (1 ADA).
With more than 200 acres of recreational area, the park is a wildlife haven, camper’s delight, and perfect for hikers, cyclists, horseback riders and boaters of all kinds.
More than just a recreational paradise, Hells Gate State Park is steeped in history. The park was once the site of a Nez Perce village. Some depressions south of the campground are the remnants of pit houses used for years at this site where they fished for lamprey near Asotin Creek.
The Lewis and Clark Expedition would forever place an indelible mark upon the Lewiston area. They passed through this area in October 1805, and they returned on their eastward trip from the Pacific in the spring of 1806, spending much time with the Nez Perce tribe throughout the region.
The park visitor center is filled with historical and cultural information from the Nez Perce tribe as well as the Lewis and Clark expedition, so be sure to stop in!
Directions: To get to Hells Gate State Park from Boise, follow State Street to ID-55 in Eagle. Turn right on ID-55 and follow this to U.S. 95 in New Meadows. Turn right onto U.S. 95 and continue north to the junction with U.S. 12 where U.S. 95 and 12 merge. Follow U.S. 95/12 into Lewiston and stay on U.S. 12 West through the outskirts of town until you reach Snake River Ave. Turn right on Snake River Ave. and follow it 4 miles to Hells Gate State Park.