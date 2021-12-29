One of the largest parks in Idaho’s state park system, Harriman State Park of Idaho preserves a unique slice of the Gem State’s cultural and natural history. The park was once a privately owned ranch of several affluent families including the Harrimans, of the Union-Pacific Railroad fame. For more than 70 years, it was a working cattle ranch and summer retreat. In 1977, after several years of negotiations, the property was gifted to the State of Idaho with the provision that it be operated as a state park and wildlife refuge — providing future generations with an opportunity to enjoy a magnificent natural area and its wildlife.
Much of the park lies within the 16,000-acre Harriman Wildlife Refuge, located in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem encompassing both Idaho Parks and Recreation and Targhee National Forest System lands. Elk, moose, trumpeter swans, coyotes and eagles are just a few of the animals that are often seen. Grizzly and black bears are also frequent visitors of the refuge.
There is only one mile of drivable road within the park but there are 25 miles of multiple use trails. These trails lead to different areas of the park. The six major features in the park are: forests; lakes and ponds; marshes and wetlands; sage meadows; the river; and the Railroad Ranch historic area.
Because of the park’s focus on wildlife protection, critical waterfowl nesting areas are closed at certain times of the year. Harriman has a day-use area, horse concession and rental facilities. It is a nonmotorized park for hiking, mountain biking, flyfishing and horseback riding in the summer. In the winter, the trails are groomed for snowshoeing, fat biking, cross-country and skate skiing. While you are welcomed to enjoy the park during daylight hours, it is closed to overnight camping. However, overnight lodging is provided through rental of yurts, restored historic buildings and a conference center.
The Henrys Fork of the Snake River winds for eight miles through the park and is considered by many to be one of the best fly-fishing streams in the United States. Limited to catch and release flyfishing, this section of the river is often referred to as the “Railroad Ranch” and is known for its large but challenging Rainbow Trout.
The Henrys Fork is a tremendous attraction and is best known for its angling opportunities. It is a paradise for trout and the anglers who pursue them. The Henrys Fork’s legendary aquatic insect life and crystal-clear waters support its claim as being some of the best fly fishing in the world. Trout are particular about where they live. They thrive here because of the high-water quality, consistent flows, clean gravels, cold water temperatures, healthy aquatic plants and abundant insect hatches. Their presence indicates a healthy and vibrant watershed. These insects serve as a food source for numerous species of fish, including rainbow, brown, brook and Yellowstone cutthroat trout, as well as mountain whitefish. The Henrys Fork through Harriman State Park is managed for fly fishing only.
Directions: To get to Harriman State Park of Idaho from Boise, hop on I-84 towards Mountain Home. Keep left at the fork in the Declo area to continue on I-86 to Pocatello 15. In Idaho Falls, take exit 119 for US-20 towards Rigby/W Yellowstone. It is about 75 miles on US-20 to the park.