It could be said that Farragut State Park has it all — outstanding scenery, a great history, an abundance of recreational facilities, and a diverse array of activities to participate in. It rests on the shores of Idaho’s largest lake, Lake Pend Oreille (which is more than 1,100 feet deep!) and occupies an area that was once the world’s second largest naval training station. The activities that can be enjoyed here include picnicking, swimming, playing horseshoes, boating, hiking, camping, disc golf, zip lining, horseback riding, history study, and nature study.
The setting of Farragut is one of rolling fields fringed by stands of lush forest at the edge of a beautiful lake surrounded by scenic mountains. The park probably has more diverse scenery in a single place than any other state park. Large mammals abound in and around the park like mountain goats, elk, moose, and white-tailed deer.
One of Farragut’s most impressive assets is its 16,000 feet of shoreline along Lake Pend Oreille. It also is one of the most developed parks, with campgrounds, day use areas, group camps, a visitor center, a museum, and scenic roadways.
Farragut is unique in that it is both a state park and a wildlife management area. A formal agreement between with the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation (IDPR) and the Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG) provides for co-management of the property. Wildlife management activities are the responsibility of the IDFG while the IDPR is primarily responsible for recreation and supervision of public use.
Naval Station History
After the bombing at Pearl Harbor, the U.S. government began actively seeking non-coastal areas for training. With its mountainous surroundings and substantial lake depth, the site at Farragut State Park was a perfect candidate.
On May 30, 1942, The Naval Station was named Farragut by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in honor of Admiral David Glassgow Farragut, a Naval hero who served in the Union Navy during the Civil War.
Six self-contained “camps” were to be constructed. Each camp was designed to house, feed, and train some 5,000 men at a time. Each camp was laid out in the form of an oval with the huge drill field, or “grinder,” in the center. Along one side was the gigantic drill hall, large enough to accommodate six basketball courts, with a swimming pool 75 feet square attached to one end.
The center went on to train nearly 300,000 sailors in its 30-month commission. Tours of the historic Brig are available at the park and more information on the naval station can be found at the Museum of the Brig.