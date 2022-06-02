Dworshak State Park is located among trees and meadows on the western shore of Dworshak Reservoir. The reservoir has 19,000 surface acres to explore. Whether you use a ski boat, canoe, sailboat, or personal watercraft, there is room for all activities. The park provides a great setting for being with family and friends both on the water and off. An abundance of bass and kokanee delight anglers, trails challenge hikers and solitude awaits those in need of a peaceful getaway. The 850-acre park is comprised of three main use areas: Freeman Creek, Three Meadows Group Camp and the Big Eddy Lodge and Marina.
Dworshak State Park is administered through an agreement with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE). The 50,000-acre Dworshak Reservoir Recreation Area is operated by USACE.
The recreation area has a variety of facilities. There is a large visitor center at the dam. The USACE provides hundreds of campsites in several different campgrounds. There is a full-service campground at Dent Acres. There are three primitive campgrounds at Canyon Creek, Grandad and Damview. There are also group camps available at Dent Acres and Damascus. There are five-day use areas at View Point, Merry’s Bay, Big Eddy, Freeman Creek, and Bruces Eddy. A total of six boat ramps are available. USACE maintains over 20 miles of hiking trails some of which have back country camps along their routes. USACE also operates an OHV trail system at Elk Creek Meadows, with camp sites. There are also numerous boat-in campsites.
With six different camping areas, a boat ramp, a swimming beach, amphitheater, disc golf course, archery range, horseshoe pits, volleyball courts, and a day use area, Freeman Creek is typically the most popular use-area of the state-managed park. Three Meadows Group camp is a modern retreat-style camp that can accommodate up to 100 people overnight. Amenities at Three Meadows include a dining hall with a commercial kitchen, sleeping cabins, basketball courts, horseshoe pits, RV sites, and more. The Big Eddy Lodge and Marina provides access for 101 boat slips, is the only fueling location on the lake, and operates a small marina store selling essential items.
The lake extends 54 miles up the North Fork of the Clearwater River, boasting 184 miles total of forested shoreline. This area is host to an abundance of wildlife including moose, deer, elk, river otters, mountain lions, bears, king fishers, golden eagles, bald eagles, osprey, and more.
Directions: To get to Dworshak State Park from Boise, take Highway 55 to (right on) US-95. Take US-95 to US-12 East, exit at Orofino, take your first left then follow the signs.