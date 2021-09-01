We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Frequently referred to as the “Caribbean of the Rockies,” Bear Lake State Park has uniquely turquoise colored water that enhances its scenic beauty and imitates ocean water surrounding the islands in the Caribbean Sea. But even more than that, a visitor can walk on the beach and listen to the small waves lapping at the shore, hear the sounds of sea gulls, and feel the cool breeze blowing in off the lake surface. This environment is the closest one can come to an “ocean shore” in the middle of the Rocky Mountains. Bear Lake State Park’s exceptional combination of turquoise clear water, shallow and slow sloping shoreline, white sandy beaches, large lake surface, easy access, and convenient facilities all combine to make this park an extremely attractive destination.
The lake itself sits in a long valley at an elevation of 5,900 feet. It is 18 miles long, seven miles wide and about 210 feet at its deepest point. By surface area, Bear Lake ranks 47th among the largest lakes in the U.S. It has a surface area of 109 square miles and a shoreline of 48 miles.
The Park consists of 933 acres and has more than 45 campsites. The elevation of the park starts at the average lake level of 5,900 feet and rises to a little above 6,800 feet in the mountains in the east beach property.
History
In 1961, the local community began supporting the development of swimming facilities at the north beach property. Since Utah had already established a state park at the south end of the lake, an Idaho state park at the north end was the logical next step. But at that time Idaho had only a few state parks.
Local legislators pushed the idea and the north beach property became a state park in 1963 through a long-term agreement with the Utah Power and Light Company. Since the Idaho Parks and Rec was yet to be created, funding was made available through the Idaho State Lands Board to pay for maintenance and wages for a single employee.
Fauna
Park visitors may catch sight of the many resident mammals such as mule deer, moose, cougar, skunk, jack rabbit, cottontail rabbit, pygmy rabbit, fox, and coyote. Birding enthusiasts might also spot a Sandhill crane, white pelican, great blue heron, snowy egret, trumpeter swan, duck, sand piper, grebe, osprey, Canada goose, burrowing owl or one of several dozen other species that frequent the area.
Bear Lake is also home to the Bonneville Cisco, a fish found no where else in the world!