The seasons are changing.
The nights are getting cooler — and longer. The sunlight — when there is any — is different. More subtle; less intense. And as summer shifts into fall, it’s a great time to look back at some of Idaho Press photographer Jake King’s photos of his most recent Idaho meanderings. It has a note of nostalgia, too, since it’s of a time before the smoke in the air laid a gauzy, post-apocalyptic layer between us and the beauty that the state offers.
In this collection, you’ll see the great Idaho outdoors clearly, and hopefully, there will still be some days left for you to explore and savor some breathtaking vistas after the smoke abates.
From the Goose Creek Falls waterfall cascading over rocks at Brundage Mountain in McCall to a stunning sunset somewhere on the lonesome highway between Twin Falls and Mountain Home; from the sun-bedecked Middle Fork of the Boise River framed by the majestic Sawtooths near Idaho City to the beaches and emerald wetlands of Arrowrock Reservoir; from a scenic overlook of the canyon and crystal blue spring waters below at Box Canyon State Park near Gooding, to a precarious hike at the Goose Creek trail — look out below! ... Jake will take you to places of reflection and quiet grandeur.
Since moving here from Texas in 2019, Jake’s travels across Idaho, armed with camera, have helped get him acquainted with the place. And lucky for us, his photography is letting us all get reacquainted in the bargain.