Last week, the Final Frontier obstacle got Idaho rancher Lance Pekus. But on Monday July 25, he has a chance to redeem himself and make the semifinals once again a reality for NBC's American Ninja Warriors in Los Angeles.
Pekus, who is also known far and wide as the Cowboy Ninja, calls Salmon, Idaho his home. In a Monday interview with Idaho Press, he said he sees smoke from the nearby Moose Creek fire. The proximity is unsettling.
"I can see the plume from my house on the other side of the valley," Pekus said. "We're more dry range land where we range. So, it's not going to affect us over here — as of yet … it would have to be catastrophic for it to come over this way. But they are getting a lot of smoke in our valley, which can be bad. And many locals are getting evacuated from their homes just north of us here."
Pekus is an American Ninja Warrior veteran with 10 seasons under his belt, beginning in season four and now in season 14. His interest in trying out for the competition began before NBC picked up the show, and he says that more seasons are still in him, barring any unfortunate accidents.
"Yes, I feel like I've got a good amount [left in me], my body's holding up well, and I've been feeling good these last few years," Pekus said. "At this point, I'm taking it year by year — the training, how and when I can. I don't see an end in near sight at this point, but it's one of those things, too. One little trip or fall, just one injury, can end a career early. I'm just trying to be smart about it and train right. I'm not as young and spry as I used to be, so I have to do a lot more maintenance, just stretching and more strength training and trying to keep up, especially now that I am competing with 15 or 16 year olds who can do 100 pullups."
Many contestants come and go and return to the series. Still, Pekus has parlayed his numerous appearances and popularity with a forthright Idaho straight-shooter work ethic. In addition, NBC has shown plenty of b-roll footage showing Pekus' economical ranch workouts that have made him a fierce competitor.
But it was also his family's decision to make their private struggle public when his biggest cheerleader, wife Heather, could not be there anymore to hug him at the finish line. Heather is fighting MS, and in season nine, Pekus shared the news with the American Ninja family and the audience. The response surprised him. He said: "It was a tough decision; we came out in season nine, but it's been something we've been dealing with and struggling with in prior seasons. Season seven was kind of a gap where Heather was always there and on my sidelines, my biggest supporter, and I think from season seven until we were building season nine, she couldn't travel and was having some struggles. So it was a big decision to come out with something so private. But we were glad we did because of the number of people that have reached out to us who said that we inspired them, and there are so many other people going through similar stuff across the country, whether it's MS or another autoimmune disease."
Pekus is a tireless fundraiser, selling t-shirts, making appearances, and organizing fun runs and walks to raise money for the cure. "We let people know about MS, and the more research and funding can go to it, hopefully, we can keep finding more relief for people with this disease. We've done a lot of work," said Pekus. "My wife's currently in a wheelchair; she struggles but works as a high school counselor here in this small town. She does the best with these cards dealt to her, but that's, that's the cool thing about her. She's just so strong, and she's the true warrior. Being able to showcase that even on the show or my social media gives a lot of people hope."
He is a rancher in Idaho — and he also works for the Forest Service, using his degree in Natural Resource Sciences to help with the big picture problems the ranchers and BLM face in managing the vast Idaho public lands where a fire is a constant threat now, and cattle are running out of grazing land. It's a touchy subject for a lot of Idahoans.
"It's always really hard dealing with the public, and you can't always make everyone happy," Pekus said. "It can be tough when dealing with forest fires, devastation, and land management. I still work with the Idaho Beef Council and use to be a national spokesperson for beef. I have great relations with ranchers and farmers, especially being one myself and being involved with families and trying to bridge that gap and make those connections. It is important to me. We rely a lot on public land management. It's important to have the cattle ranchers out there. They do a lot of maintenance and are good for the environment by fencing off many streams and estuaries. And they are ranging their land and maintaining fence lines and stuff like that. … Keeping good positive relations is important. And when things go wrong, when things burn, it's very easy to blame one over the other.
"I'm not saying we haven't had poor management from the federal government with suppression of forest fires and managing the build-up of fuels, but it is one of those things that a hundred years ago, we didn't know. Now there's a lot more science and more data coming out. It is just one of those things we must learn to adapt. We must utilize what we can. But even now, this big forest fire is happening right here outside of Salmon."
The long reach of Pekus' fame is rooted in lifting others and bringing awareness to all the good stuff, like educating kids and penning his first YA book, keeping the light bright on MS awareness, and promoting old-fashioned "ag" rancher and farmer values that still hold firm in Idaho. He even has involvement in a new service that saves lives.
"No spoilers, but I'm working with a company called Be The Match (bethematch.org) which I was lucky enough to donate some blood stem cells and help save a lady's life. But if you watch the semifinals Monday night, there will be a pretty cool story on that as well.
"So like you mentioned, to show how you can be a family man and work hard, you can live a good agriculture life. I've always tried to promote agriculture and rural living. And I like telling stories and like reading. I always read with my kids. So, I decided to take a stab at writing a young adult book, and it's coming out in late August or September. I'm excited about it; it shows people that you can be smart and athletic and dives into adventure and mystery. And it includes many of my friends from the show that I've always considered superheroes."
American Ninja Warrior Semi-Finals has three semi-finals episodes airing July 25, Aug. 1, and Aug. 8 at 8/7c on NBC.
NBC, the National American Ninja Warrior Finals kick off on August 15 at 8/7c.