lance pekus NBC handout NBC Media Village.jpg

NBC handout photo of Lance Pekus.

 NBC Media Village

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Last week, the Final Frontier obstacle got Idaho rancher Lance Pekus. But on Monday July 25, he has a chance to redeem himself and make the semifinals once again a reality for NBC's American Ninja Warriors in Los Angeles.

Pekus, who is also known far and wide as the Cowboy Ninja, calls Salmon, Idaho his home. In a Monday interview with Idaho Press, he said he sees smoke from the nearby Moose Creek fire. The proximity is unsettling.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments