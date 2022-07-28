Support Local Journalism


Season 14 was a decent run for “American Ninja Warrior” veteran Lance Pekus. Sadly, he lost his grip in the hopscotch part of the obstacle course in the semifinals filmed at Universal Studios that aired Monday, July 25 on NBC. The fall into the waiting water meant this Cowboy Ninja’s season ended. The series hosts Matt Iseman, Akbar Gbajabiamila, and Zuri Hall take those who made the gauntlet to the National Finals in Las Vegas.

Pekus is an “American Ninja Warrior” veteran with 10 seasons under his belt, beginning in season four and now in season 14. The new season’s lowered age requirement allows competitors as young as 15. About these changes, Pekus was philosophical but adamant about returning to compete in the series. When asked if he plans to continue with the series, Pekus was optimistic. “Yes,” he said. “I feel like my body’s holding up well. I’ve been feeling good these last few years. At this point, I’m taking it yearly, training how and when I can. I don’t see an end in near sight at this point, but it’s one of those things, too. One little trip, fall, or injury can end a career early. So, I’m just trying to be smart about it and train right. … I’m not as young and spry as I used to be, so I have to do a lot more maintenance, just stretching, more strength training to keep up — especially now that the age limits have changed. I compete with 15 or 16 year olds who can do 100 pullups.”

