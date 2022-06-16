Throughout its 50-year history, the Idaho Foundation for Parks & Lands has played a crucial role as the state’s first land trust to receive the donation of valuable properties that could later become public parks. Out of more than 50 properties that were donated to the Foundation, more than half have been gifted or transferred to cities, counties, recreation districts and states for development into public parks.
The Foundation played a critical role in assisting the state in receiving the donation of the 15,000-acre Railroad Ranch in Eastern Idaho, which would become one of the state’s flagship parks to this day, owned and managed by the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation.
This is Part II of that story — readers can find Part I online at idahopress.com or in the June 9 edition of Idaho Press. — Jeanne Huff, editor
Yates Park
Author Jim Witherell brings another delightful kernel of Boise history to light with a narrative on Yates Park, officially known as “Boise Railroad Company Park.”
Yates Park was developed in the early 1900s at the western end of Boise’s streetcar line, adjacent to the Idaho Soldiers Home. The Boise Railroad, the streetcar company, created the park to compete with another streetcar line that provided service to the more popular Pierce Park. It purchased 35 acres from a man named John Yates on the southwest corner of the Idaho Soldiers Home property in 1906. The streetcar dropped people off at the park near the present-day location of Stilson Lane and the parking lot for Veterans Pond and the Greenbelt near the Farmer’s Union Canal.
According to Witherell, people paid 5 cents to travel from downtown Boise to Yates Park on the streetcar and 10 cents on the Boise & Interurban line. Boise had a population of about 9,000 people at the time. Apparently, Boise Railroad did not charge an entrance fee, Witherell writes. The park had a few amenities like park benches, a speaker’s podium and a network of walking paths. The park also had a rowing pond. Boats were provided for visitors at no charge.
The rowing pond sounds similar to present day Veterans Pond in Witherell’s description. The pond “was lauded by the company as a natural lagoon in the river. But less than a mile upriver were Boise’s two main slaughterhouses, Fischer’s and Boise Butcher Company, and the local rendering works — glue factory in common speech,” he wrote.
“It was the practice of the time to dump offal and byproducts directly into the river. In low water, the summer months, the park’s natural lagoon became a natural collector, turning the pond unsavory.”
Thus, Yates Park was never popular, he wrote. The park continued to exist until 1917, when it was abandoned in Boise Railroad Co.’s bankruptcy foreclosure. “Thereafter, it remained the end of the streetcar line but was a park in name only,” Witherell said.
The park was completely abandoned by 1926 and sold to Earl Stilson, who developed a slaughterhouse and feedlot on the property. “This plant survived under different owners,” he wrote, until the property was acquired by Boise Cascade Corporation.
Boise Cascade Lake
In the early days of Boise Cascade Corp., the company had a ready-mix concrete business and it also manufactured pre-stress concrete beams. BCC acquired ChausseeSwan to secure a supply of aggregate rock.
The location of the gravel business was out on West State Street near the present-day location of Veterans Pond. By excavating gravel near the Boise River, due to the high water table, the gravel pits filled with water. One of the ponds became known as Boise Cascade Lake. When BCC got out of the ready-mix business, the land became surplus, BCC officials said.
And that’s when they chose to approach the Foundation and IDPR about the gift of land for a riverside park.
The Foundation followed through on its commitment to convey the gift of land to IDPR. In doing so, IDPR leveraged the land gift to apply for LWCF funds for park development. It received about $620,000 from LWCF to work on initial park development needs such as design and engineering, interpretive dayuse facilities, site improvements, foot bridges, water and sewer system, electrical system, comfort station, maintenance/storage building, parking, program area, landscaping, trails/walkways, and signs.
Prior to gifting the parkland to IDPR, the Foundation had a land appraisal done. The value of the property was determined to be $65,000 in 1975 dollars. Veterans Memorial State Park was opened with great fanfare on July 4, 1976 — perfect timing to coincide with the American Bicentennial Celebration. It was chosen as one of three Bicentennial State Parks at the time.
The second development “phase” of the park occurred in 1979, including design and engineering, site improvements, trails, irrigation system, vault toilet docks, bridge improvements, play area, park furniture, and land acquisition. Total cost: $109,376.
Later, in the 1980s, the Boise River Greenbelt was extended west from Ann Morrison Park to a strip of land along the river by the old Bob Rice Ford property between the river and Quinn’s Pond, and it continued west through Veterans Pond and Veterans Memorial Park. A concrete underpass was integrated into the Veterans Memorial Parkway Bridge to connect the Greenbelt to Willow Lane Park and the extensive ballfields in that area.
In 1997, Boise Parks & Recreation took over management of Veterans Park through a long-term lease agreement with IDPR.
During the late 1970s and 1980s, the Foundation was very active in receiving donations of land and then gifting those lands back to appropriate entities to development the lands into parks, whether it be a city, county or state park.
In 1980, for example, the Foundation gifted a 2.16-acre park to the Jerome Recreation District. The property was originally gifted to the Foundation by Candlelight Investments. Through the 1980s, the Foundation also received and conveyed park properties to the City of Lewiston (Ruth Rowell Wildlife Park), City of McCall (Payette Lake frontage property), City of Boise (Silver Sage Girl Scout headquarters), City of American Falls (Warrick Family property), Twin Falls County (Rock Creek property) and City of Coeur d’Alene (Centennial Park parcel on Fernan Hill).
Key donation from Orida Investments
In 1980, the Foundation received a gift of 23.7 acres from Orida Investments in an area on the west end of Warm Springs Golf Course. Warm Springs is currently operated by Boise Parks and Recreation. It was originally developed by JD Evans, Larry Barnes and Murray Burns.
The gift deed from Orida Investments stipulated that the purpose of the property donation was for constructing, installing, maintaining, repairing, replacing and operating water wells, water well pumps, surface and subsurface water transmission lines and building structures and for the purpose of ingress and egress from the said water wells, water well pumps, etc.
The idea, once again, was for the Foundation to receive the gift of property and leverage that for additional LWCF funds that could be used for park development. And then donate the property to a local government entity for long-term management.
But it took the City of Boise until 1992 to agree to accept the property from the Foundation.
It appears that the Orida Investment property did not have any benefits for extending the Greenbelt from Municipal Park through Warm Springs Golf Course, but mainly, it was thought the city and Warm Springs Golf Course would benefit from having access to the water wells and facilities.
Sharon Hubler, former Foundation Executive Director, recalls that it was uncomfortable for the Foundation to hold the property for 12 years. There were a number of title and tax assessment issues that had to be worked out, unexpectedly.
“That was cumbersome,” she said.
However, it turned out that the 24-acre property donated by the Foundation to the City of Boise known as “Warm Springs Park” would be part of a future land trade between the city and Boise Water Corporation via leveraging the property donation to obtain LWCF funds. The land trade would allow Boise Water to develop a water-treatment plant in its present-day location, west of Warm Springs G.C., and it allowed the city of Boise to acquire 97.35 acres of land proposed for a subdivision in Hulls Gulch, according to LWCF documents dated June 2, 1994.
The properties were valued at $534,000 each.
Longtime Boise resident Gary Richardson, who was actively engaged with Boiseans Ann Hausrath and Judy Ouderkirk in trying to preserve land in Hulls Gulch from housing development, remembers going to Washington D.C. to lobby former Congressman Richard Stallings for LWCF funds for the land trade to work. Stallings got behind it.
“Boise water wanted a treatment plant by the river, and they didn’t necessarily want to play the role of a developer in Hulls Gulch,” Richardson recalls. “And we wanted to protect wildlife habitat and open space in Hulls Gulch for the public to enjoy. So this was one of the first deals that led to the much larger Hulls Gulch preservation movement.
“We thought that we could cut a deal where everybody got something out of it, and it worked!”