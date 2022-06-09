Throughout its 50-year history, the Idaho Foundation for Parks & Lands has played a crucial role as the state’s first land trust to receive the donation of valuable properties that could later become public parks. Out of more than 50 properties that were donated to the Foundation, more than half have been gifted or transferred to cities, counties, recreation districts and states for development into public parks.
The Foundation played a critical role in assisting the state in receiving the donation of the 15,000-acre Railroad Ranch in Eastern Idaho, which would become one of the state’s flagship parks to this day, owned and managed by the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation.
The nonprofit Foundation was quickly formed in 1972 with support from then-Gov. Cecil Andrus and former Gov. Robert Smylie to accept the donation of the Railroad Ranch and later convey the property to IDPR for development as a public park.
Closely following the Harriman matter, Foundation officials began work on accepting a donation of 38 acres of land from Boise Cascade Corporation on the west side of Boise for what was known as “Boise Cascade Lake” and surrounding area. Boise Cascade officials had begun talking to Idaho Parks and Recreation officials about donating or selling the property to the state for park development as early as 1972.
In April of that year, Gordon C. Randall, Vice President Administration of Boise Cascade, wrote a letter to then-IDPR Director Steve Bly. “Boise Cascade would be interested in receiving an offer from the Department of Parks and Recreation along the following line: It is the desire of Boise Cascade … to encourage the development of the State Park, including the present old Veterans Home property and the properties immediately southwest thereof, by providing a means whereby the property owned by Boise Cascade is available for park purposes.
“Boise Cascade views the proposed plan of a Veterans State Riverside Park, extending substantially from the Bob Rice Property northwesterly along the river to the Veterans property, as a material benefit to Boise City.”
While this was a great offer with huge public benefits, upon further reflection, Foundation and IDPR officials suggested that it would be even more advantageous for Boise Cascade Corp. to donate the property to the Foundation as a first step. Then, by virtue of the Foundation donating the same property to IDPR, the state could apply for grant funding from the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) for park development.
And that’s exactly what happened.
On Jan. 6, 1975, Foundation Board President Hope Kading and Boise Cascade President John Fery held a news conference, announcing the initial 38-acre gift of land. “In commemoration of the National Bicentennial Celebration, Boise Cascade Corporation has made a gift of land to the Idaho Park Foundation,” Kading said. “The property is a treasure of beauty that will be enjoyed by the people of Idaho for many generations to come.”
She said the land gift would be held in trust for the creation of Veterans Memorial State Park as a salute to Boise veterans who had served in our armed services dating back to the Civil War as well as World War I, World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War.
The park would be managed in a way that it would be accessible to people with disabilities — a specially designed fishing access dock was planned and built on Veterans Pond, and multiple paved paths were built on the Old Soldier’s Home property by Veterans Memorial Parkway, State Street and 36th Street.
“People of all different shapes and sizes and physical abilities would be able to access outdoor recreation in Veterans Park,” said former Foundation Executive Director Sharon Hubler. “We had a planning committee for park development. Improved access for the disabled community was a big thing in the mid-’70s.”
The Boise Cascade Lake area, now known as Veterans Pond, would be managed as a natural area. More about the park development in a moment. But first, let’s learn a bit about the history of this interesting property in Boise.
Idaho Soldiers Home
Veterans Memorial Park might be described as “sacred ground” to the families of our veterans who died at war. But the site also served as the location for the Idaho Soldier’s Home, a large three-story building built in 1894-1895. The project was funded by the Idaho Legislature for $25,000 at the time. The building was built on State land. Spacious lawns and grounds surrounded the building.
Many states were building what were referred to as “Old Soldier’s Homes” at the time to house aging Civil War veterans. Later, the homes expanded their mission to include veterans of all wars. According to author Jim Witherell in his book, “History Along the Greenbelt,” there were about 120 residents living in the Soldiers Home after World War I and 132 veterans living there in 1951.
By the 1960s, residency was declining. The state decided to close the Idaho Soldiers Home and build a new facility on the grounds of the current Veterans Administration Hospital. The grand old building was closed to veterans in 1966 and demolished in 1975. In the meantime, a major dust-up occurred between Boise veterans and city, county and state highway authorities over a proposed new bridge and road to connect Chinden Boulevard to State Street. In 1959, the Boise Metropolitan Transport Study proposed routing the new road through the Idaho Soldiers Home campus, taking out more than 30 stately trees and carving off two acres of land, Witherell wrote.
Veterans and conservationists fought the road project repeatedly at the local, state and federal level. In 1971, the Idaho Legislature passed a law, designating the Idaho Soldiers Home property as an historic site and state park. The local government appealed the state’s ruling in court and won. But by then, it didn’t matter.
Highway authorities redesigned the Veterans Memorial Parkway route and bridge project to avoid carving into the Veterans Memorial Park property as we enjoy it today.
Next week: Part II, including the stories of Yates Park and the Boise Railroad (streetcar company), Boise Cascade Lake and more.