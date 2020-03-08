You can’t believe you missed the Air Guitar competition last Friday.
To keep that from happening again, here are some “don’t miss” events coming right up.
March 13-15 — The 48th Annual O’Reilly Auto Parts Boise Roadster Show presented by Les Schwab Tires returns to Expo Idaho. Show hours: noon-10 p.m., Friday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Adult admission is $12, $4 for kids 6-12 and 5 and under are free. Advance tickets are available at any O’Reilly Auto Parts. Learn more at: firebirdonline.com.
March 21 — 27 — Cemetery Tours at the Old Idaho Pen. Experience a unique tour of the prison and its rarely seen inmate cemetery. Guides explore where inmates died, what their final moments were like, and where they are laid to rest. Discover why more than half the cemetery is riddled with “Unknown” markers (or often no markers at all) and why some names cannot be found in any prison register.
The Old Idaho Penitentiary is open extended spring break hours March 21-27: Noon to 7 p.m. daily; last admission 6:15 p.m. Cemetery Tours are offered at 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 p.m. each day. Guests must be 18 or older unless accompanied by an adult. Recommended for ages 13+ due to graphic content. Tickets are $15 each or 2 for $25, and free for Idaho State Historical Society Members. Tours are limited to 30 people each — reserve your spot by pre-purchasing online.