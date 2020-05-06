I’m getting cabin fever. The other day I was going through my camping gear. My poor Dutch oven sat there unused and covered in dust; time to clean it up.
And it is also time to clear up some myths about cast iron.
Myth No. 1: Cast iron cookware is like a delicate hot house flower. If you look at it funny, you’ll ruin it.
Wrong. I had a roommate in college who could eat anything — sour milk, greenish salami, you name it. There is a reason why we said he had a cast iron stomach. That’s right, your cast iron frying pan and Dutch oven are almost indestructible.
That is why 100-year-old mirror smooth cast iron frying pans can be found at garage sales. They last forever.
Myth No. 2: Don’t ever wash it — ever! That old accumulation of rancid fat is seasoning and you don’t want to remove it.
Wrong. That stinky rancid crud is just that — stinky rancid crud.
A well-seasoned cast iron oven or skillet has a chemically-changed surface. Proper seasoning with high heat and oil chemically bonds the oil to the metal. You are not going to scrape it away unless you are gouging it.
Myth No. 3: Don’t ever wash cast iron with soap. The soap will seep into the seasoning and make your food taste soapy.
Wrong. Mild soap and water are fine. Again, a well-seasoned cast iron oven can handle a good scrubbing. Just don’t soak it overnight or use steel wool. Those black flakes that sometimes appear when cleaning are not pieces of seasoning; they are pieces of burnt food.
Myth No. 4: New cast iron frying pans are just as good as the old ones.
Maybe — I have a 60-year-old frying pan that I wouldn’t part with for anything. It has a mirror finish. That is the way they used to make them. The inside was polished smooth. New ones have a pebble finish and food will sometimes stick.
Conclusion: Don’t be afraid to fire up that cast iron Dutch. When you are done, clean it out with soap and water. Wipe the inside with a little oil and it’ll out live you.