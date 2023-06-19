Boise foothills

The Boise foothills as seen from the Mountain View overlook in 2020.

 Don Day / BoiseDev

Avimor and its talks with the city of Eagle about annexation have been grabbing headlines for years, but there could be even more development coming to the north end of Ada County.

There are few details available so far, but an agreement signed by city officials last year signals the possibility of another development on roughly 850 acres of land in the Boise foothills by a firm called Sage Investment Partners. The area, which is located west of Idaho 55 near the end of Willowview Lane and Aerie Lane, is currently in unincorporated Ada County, but is near enough to Eagle City limits it could be annexed in the future if the city chose.

