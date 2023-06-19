Avimor and its talks with the city of Eagle about annexation have been grabbing headlines for years, but there could be even more development coming to the north end of Ada County.
There are few details available so far, but an agreement signed by city officials last year signals the possibility of another development on roughly 850 acres of land in the Boise foothills by a firm called Sage Investment Partners. The area, which is located west of Idaho 55 near the end of Willowview Lane and Aerie Lane, is currently in unincorporated Ada County, but is near enough to Eagle City limits it could be annexed in the future if the city chose.
Sage Investment Partners is linked to Eagle Planning & Zoning Commissioner Todd McCauley, a real estate agent. He recused himself from the proceedings due to a conflict of interest when the Avimor application for annexation was up for consideration at P&Z early this year.A map of the Sage Investment Partners property.
Attempts to reach McCauley to learn more about Sage Investment Partners and potential plans for development were unsuccessful. Avimor development staff also declined to comment. The city of Eagle directed BoiseDev to a tape of an Eagle City Council meeting from March 2022 when the agreement was signed in response to questions about Sage, the nexus with Avimor and why the agreement was with both developers.
Water is key to foothills developmentWater availability has been a hot topic in discussions about new residential development in the Boise foothills, especially for large planned communities like Avimor and the forthcoming Valnova, which used to be called Spring Valley.
In the spring of 2022, Eagle City Council approved a water service agreement with Avimor and Sage Investment Partners. This agreement with both developers says any water infrastructure built by these companies, and water rights acquired for the projects, to become a part of the City of Eagle’s municipal water system instead of privately owned once construction is complete. This means a company like Veolia will not be serving the area.
This agreement allowed Eagle to have Avimor and Sage construct its water system and turn it over to the city for management, even if the developments were both outside of Eagle city limits. This agreement did not bind the city to annex Avimor or Sage’s properties, although the Eagle City Council did move toward annexation earlier this year for Avimor after years of talks.
During the March 22, 2022 city council meeting where the agreement was approved, Eagle’s special legal counsel on water issues, Norm Semanko, told city council that developers have applied for ten cubic feet per second of water rights. This is the amount Avimor told BoiseDev they planned to acquire for their development last spring. This implies Sage Investment partners could be working with Avimor to use their water rights for their project and have not acquired additional rights to ground or surface water in the area.
The agreement states Eagle will be responsible for maintaining the water system once development is complete and the infrastructure is turned over to the city, but the developers will still foot the bill for any costs for monitoring wells or treating water to comply with environmental regulations.
“If there is a shortage or more accurately stated, it looks like as development continues, there may not be enough (water) in the future, then the city would alert the developer, and the developer would need to secure more water for that additional development and in the meantime that additional development would not occur,” Semanko said.
What do we know about Sage Investment Partners?The parcels making up the roughly 850-acre area were first purchased from a private individual sometime in 2020 by McCauley Investments LLC, a corporation under the ownership of Jim McCauley. This company was first incorporated in 2003.
In 2021, ownership of the parcels was transferred to a newly incorporated company: Sage Investment Partners. This company listed its registered agent as Tyler Craig, but the address listed for a headquarters links back to a property owned by a trust connected to Jim McCauley.
Todd McCauley’s name is not listed on the paperwork registered with the Idaho Secretary of State for Sage Investment Partners, but he is one of the two signing parties on the water service agreement for the company with the City of Eagle.