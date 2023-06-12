Another large-scale industrial development is planned in the desert south of the Boise Airport.
New Jersey-based Sudler Companies plans a pair of warehouse buildings across the street from the SkyWest Hangar along Gowen Road. The site is 22 acres and would feature the two buildings sitting side by side along Gowen.
The building to the west will cover 250,000 square feet, while the east building will be 160,000 square feet — for a total of 410,000 square feet. For comparison, the first floor of the Amazon facility in Nampa is 650,000 square feet.
On the south side of the property is Lake Hazel Lane, which Sudler proposes to upgrade with curb, gutter and sidewalk. This is separate from the future extension of Lake Hazel Road further to the south.
The project will include 206 car parking spots, 12 bike spaces, and parking for 51 semi-trucks.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Plans submitted to the city of Boise show the warehouses are being built on spec, with space for five potential tenants. The spaces are listed for lease.
“The finishes and materials for both buildings were carefully selected to blend in with the surrounding area,” Becky Yzaguirre with planning firm Ardurra wrote in an application letter. “The colors were chosen to be understated and unintrusive to maintain the natural appearance of the environment.”
Those colors are tan and shades of brown.
The project will need to win design review approval from the city of Boise. A hearing date has not yet been set.
The area south of the airport continues to see extensive expansion of new warehouse and industrial buildings. The city established an urban renewal area that has worked to use tax dollars generated in the area to build out infrastructure improvements.