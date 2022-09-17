BOISE — Truckstop, a freight partner for carriers, brokers, and shippers, set a Guinness World Record for “the largest toy truck sentence” at their Boise office location on Friday, Sept. 9, according to a press release about the event.
Using more than 2,000 branded big rig toy trucks, more than 30 Truckstop employees spelled out a sentence that was more than 65 feet wide and almost 14 feet tall: “Truck drivers are the rockstars of the road!”
The event was in celebration of National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, Sept. 11-17. National Truck Driver Appreciation Week is a time where the country celebrates and shows appreciation for the hardworking truck drivers who help keep America running, said the release.
“I was excited to join the team at Truckstop for their record-breaking GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title attempt,” said Michael Empric, official adjudicator from Guinness World Records. “Seeing 2,098 toy trucks spelling out a sentence recognizing truck drivers for their crucial work was officially amazing.”
Kendra Tucker, Truckstop CEO said the sentiment in the sentence is absolutely true. “Truck drivers are the backbone of America,” she said. “We wanted to do something big to show how much we appreciate them, and there isn’t anything much bigger than setting a Guinness World Records title. We appreciate the long hours and sacrifices truck drivers make. They truly are the rockstars of the road.”
The toy trucks will be donated to Western Idaho Community Action Partnership (WICAP), a nonprofit serving several counties in Idaho since 1965. Their programs serve community members of all ages, and the toy trucks will be donated to local children in need ahead of and during the holiday season.
For more information about how Truckstop is celebrating National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, visit truckstop.com/rockstars.