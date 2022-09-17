Support Local Journalism


BOISE — Truckstop, a freight partner for carriers, brokers, and shippers, set a Guinness World Record for “the largest toy truck sentence” at their Boise office location on Friday, Sept. 9, according to a press release about the event.

Using more than 2,000 branded big rig toy trucks, more than 30 Truckstop employees spelled out a sentence that was more than 65 feet wide and almost 14 feet tall: “Truck drivers are the rockstars of the road!”

