A new apartment complex could pop up on a 3.5-acre piece of land along a creek near Overland and Cloverdale in Boise.
MVRK Development hopes to build Ascent Overland at 1180 W. Overland in west Boise. The complex would replace a current single-family home and several outbuildings on the site.
The complex would include a mix of 24 studios, 56 one-bedroom, and 58 two-bedroom apartments for a total of 196 bedrooms in 138 units. Ascent Overland would include two buildings as well as parking. Each apartment would run from 500 square feet for studios and up to 1,022 square feet for two-bedrooms.
Parking for 173 cars is planned — 12 more spaces than the city requires. The project also includes parking for 162 bikes.
The buildings are set to line up along Overland Road with parking behind, and a landscaped area along Five Mile Creek, as well as a fenced dog area. Amenities include a clubroom and fitness center.
LATEST ‘ASCENT’ PROJECTMVRK is also behind Ascent Broadway, which is planned on Broadway Avenue in Boise, which BoiseDev first told you about earlier this year.
The company is based in Denver, but told the city in an application letter that “100% of our development pipeline is in the Boise MSA.”
The application letter uses identical language to the Broadway proposal, with Ben Semple of Rodney Evans + Partners touting MVRK’s approach.
“We want to create as strong value propositions as possible in every asset we buy or develop,” Semple wrote in the first person on behalf of MVRK. “Our entire thesis behind our market and submarket selection, as well as the product we develop, is driven by sociological and socio-economic factors. Boiled down to the simplest of terms, we aim to develop financially attainable product that appeals to as much of the market as possible and that is perceived to provide tremendous value by the market. We want every tenant to look at our properties and think to themselves, ‘this is a great value for the cost.’”
Semple wrote that the large grassy lot is “underutilized.”
“There are areas immediately adjacent that have been identified as those that are anticipated to undergo some infill redevelopment, or have already undergone development, and this project site should be included in that, as it is a primarily vacant property with one single-family residence,” he wrote. “This is a massive underutilization of the property, and an infill redevelopment of the site with a multi-family residential use is appropriate when looking at a long-term pattern of development that will surely take place along the W. Overland Rd. corridor.”
WHAT’S NEXTMVRK is asking for rezoning of the site, as well as a conditional use permit for a planned unit development to build the apartments.
Hearing dates for Ascent Overland have not yet been set.