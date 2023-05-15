Apt. rendering

Rendering of the proposed Ascent Overland.

 Rendering provided by BoiseDev courtesy of PivotNorth

A new apartment complex could pop up on a 3.5-acre piece of land along a creek near Overland and Cloverdale in Boise.

MVRK Development hopes to build Ascent Overland at 1180 W. Overland in west Boise. The complex would replace a current single-family home and several outbuildings on the site.

