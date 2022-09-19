FIRST POSTED ON BOISEDEV.COM ON SEPT. 15Dozens of townhomes are planned to go up where a trailer park was recently demolished in Garden City.
The former mobile homes were torn down in 2019 and 2020. The property was owned by Huskinson-Leader LLC from 2007 until 2020. Last year, Huskinson-Leader sold the site to Idahome Real Estate Holdings, and the next year, Idahome transferred it to SRG Holdings.
SRG applied to build 76 single-family townhomes on the site at 8373 W. Chinden Blvd.
The townhomes would be three bedrooms and two stories tall, spread out across a mix of four-plex and six-plex buildings. There are three different floor plans with the largest measuring 1,887 square feet, then 1,754 square feet, and 1,674 square feet.
“The difference in total square footage, building location and price creates variation for customers’ budget and layout preferences,” the application letter said. “The variation in unit depth also creates character on the Craftsman/Farmhouse building elevations. A variety in color schemes and cladding will create further unit distinctions.”
The application said a “central common space amenity” will be included. For parking, there would be two garage spaces for each unit. And there would be 38 total on-street guest parking spaces.
“The rear loaded garages for each unit are accessible from the service driveways, creating a pedestrian-friendly environment along the rights-of-way and limiting the access points. Bicycle storage is available within the two-car garages,” the application said.
The project is planned to be started within two years following approvals and it would be completed in one phase.
The Garden City Planning and Zoning Commission will hear about the Coffey Townhomes on Sept. 21.