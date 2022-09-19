IMG_2252-scaled.jpg

Dozens of townhomes are planned to go up where a trailer park was recently demolished in Garden City.

 Don Day/BoiseDev

FIRST POSTED ON BOISEDEV.COM ON SEPT. 15Dozens of townhomes are planned to go up where a trailer park was recently demolished in Garden City.

The former mobile homes were torn down in 2019 and 2020. The property was owned by Huskinson-Leader LLC from 2007 until 2020. Last year, Huskinson-Leader sold the site to Idahome Real Estate Holdings, and the next year, Idahome transferred it to SRG Holdings.

